There will be two new faces on the Athens City Council after Tuesday night’s results.
The city council election featured three candidates — Jordan Curtis, Frances Witt-McMahan and Eric Morrow — for two seats and Curtis and Witt-McMahan emerged victorious.
Curtis was the highest vote-getter with 2,955 and Witt-McMahan followed with 2,863. Morrow tallied 2,079.
Witt-McMahan led in early and absentee voting results with 2,230 to Curtis’ 2,226 and Morrow’s 1,564. However, Curtis captured 729 election day votes, followed by Witt-McMahan’s 633 and Morrow’s 515.
Both Curtis and Witt-McMahan were emotional after the final tallies were announced.
“I did not run for me,” Witt-McMahan said. “I ran because I want to serve the people. Living in a community like this, I feel like this is one of the greatest places I can do that.”
Curtis noted that it is “very humbling to win one of the seats” and he had positive words for those who helped him achieve his goal.
“Our campaign was a team effort all the way around,” he said, noting that it included a strong ground game. “The positive message of this campaign resonated with the voters of Athens.”
Witt-McMahan said when she finished campaigning on Tuesday that she was satisfied.
“I knew I had done everything I could do and it was up to the people,” she said. “I am honored to be selected by people who know me, people who don’t know me and people who trusted what their friends recommended.”
Curtis said he felt his success in this election could be traced back to a previous unsuccessful run.
“I made a promise four years ago that if I didn’t win, I would find ways to get more involved,” he said. “I kept that promise. People knew I was going to bring that work ethic to the council to make things better for the future.”
Both Curtis and Witt-McMahan have plans they hope to see carried out when they take their newly-won seats.
“I want the council to work together on behalf of the people,” Witt-McMahan said. “I want to bring professionalism to the council so that people in the community can look at us as leaders and not have a negative view of their leadership.”
Curtis said he’s zeroing in on the consolidated school building and bringing in more housing to the city.
“One of the first things we’ve got to work on is to tie up loose ends with the school building program,” he said, adding that he hopes to see a “multi-family residential development” in the city in the future as well. “We’ve got to get more housing investment.”
Precinct 11 — the McMinn County School Board office — was the strength for Curtis as he won 496 votes to Witt-McMahan’s 450 and Morrow’s 336. Curtis held leads in five of the seven precincts, with Witt-McMahan gaining an advantage in the Niota School and TCAT-Athens precincts.
Curtis and Witt-McMahan will replace Mayor Chuck Burris, who chose not to run again, and Council Member John Coker, who moved out of the city, on the new-look council. The five council members will decide on the new mayor in a future meeting.
