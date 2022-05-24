DECATUR — Meigs County said goodbye to the Class of 2022 on Saturday, paying tribute to those who have achieved a great milestone and to the would-be graduate who wasn’t there.
Between COVID-19 and the recent passing of classmate Morgan Pritchett, the Class of 2022 has been through a lot, but as Meigs County Director of Schools Clint Baker said, this class has shown a lot of perseverance.
“As a whole, we have been through so much together, but always had each other’s back,” class Valedictorian Toryn Lawson said. “COVID-19 came in unexpectedly and ended our sophomore year right after spring break. The pandemic ended spring sports and prevented us from seeing our best friends. This was discouraging and frustrating because we never thought the quote ‘best four years of our lives’ would be spent this way.
“Despite all of the coronavirus’ attempts to destroy our senior year, we have been able to go on college visits, complete every sport season and take on every senior milestone in the closest to normal we have seen since the beginning of the pandemic. Through all of the hardships COVID threw at us, we remained connected, even if our best friends and classmates were six feet apart.”
Lawson then touched on losing Pritchett.
“Going into the last two weeks of our high school career, our hearts were shattered as Morgan Tayler Pritchett gained her wings,” Lawson said. “Through her death we remained united and we continue to celebrate the beautiful life she lived. Morgan’s identity was in Christ and she was a light to everyone. Morgan was inspiring, hysterical and extremely kind. She has impacted every life at MCHS, especially those in the class of 2022.
“We will never forget her contagious smile and the love she showed everyone daily. Thank you Morgan for all of the laughs and memories you allowed us to share with you and may we all love like Moe and make heaven crowded.”
Lawson noted in her speech that as everyone goes their separate ways, some staying in Meigs or the surrounding area and others leaving far away, the one thing that binds them all together is that they are all Meigs County Tigers.
“Although we’ve had issues with drinking too much Orange Fanta, people climbing on the roof and drones, and literally fighting our biggest rival, the Central Chargers, the memories were worth the trouble we got into,” Lawson said. “Throughout each and every year, the Class of 2022 has brought smiles and laughs to the entire school while making memories that will last a lifetime.
“As bad as you may want to get out of little ol’ Meigs County, never let that change who you are because this town, this school and this community built us,” Lawson continued. “It has given us everything we could ever need or want. It will always be home.”
As Lawson also mentioned, Salutatorian Thalia Filer said while she and her classmates have accomplished a lot, nobody did it alone. Everyone pushed each other to be the best they can be and likened their time in school — from kindergarten through high school — as a race.
“But the entire race we ran together,” Filer said. “For the last 12 years. Together… As we reach this celebrated finish line today, we learn it is not, in fact, the finish line, but a new starting line … I want to encourage you not to sprint to the finish, don’t run as fast as you can just to say the race is over. Every race you finish becomes a new starting one, so enjoy the jog and don’t exhaust yourself trying to finish the fastest or in first place … When these four years come to a close today as we depart from this field, hold onto the memories and the ones that ran this race alongside you, but remember to concentrate more on your next beginning rather than your last finish line.”
An open seat was held for Pritchett, who recently passed away in a car accident. Meigs High School Principal John Grissom holding her diploma and pointing to the sky.
Then, in a bit of levity, while Grissom was leading up to the cap toss, all-state linebacker Ben Smith threw his cap in the air early — one could say he jumped the snap.
After the laughter died down, the Class of 2022 turned their tassels and threw their caps in the air with their eyes on the future.
