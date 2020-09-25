The Sweetwater Public Library has announced that it is currently opened to the public Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
The library is offering the following services:
• Free public Wi-Fi available in the library or from the parking lot for those who wish to social distance.
• ABCMouse is free inside the library or in the parking lot while connected to the Wi-Fi: SPL Public Access Wireless (no password required).
• Monthly story times available on the library’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.
• Pre-washed material, a sewing machine and other materials are available in the Maker Space for mask making. Material can also be taken home or people can bring their own to sew at the library.
• Curbside services available for those who want to social distance.
• Printing/copying, faxing services and an express computer available during open hours.
• All other computer use by appointment only by calling ahead to (423) 337-5274.
Visit the library’s website www.sweetwaterpublicli brary.org or follow them on Facebook for the most up to date information.
