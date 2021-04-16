The City of Athens is seeking to restore the damaged J.L. Cook Park playground “exactly as it was.”
The playground at Cook Park suffered extensive damage as a result of an automobile crash on March 10. The accident took place just after the driver had been pursued by local law enforcement.
Within a week following the accident, Athens Parks & Recreation Director Austin Fesmire met at the park with the city’s insurance carrier representative and a representative of Miracle Recreation Equipment — the original installer and manufacturer of the playground equipment. The purpose of these meetings was to establish an insurance claim and loss value.
After review, the Miracle representative would not certify all the equipment for use. A total repair estimate of $50,534 was established, including the cost for new equipment of $35,734 and the labor cost for removal of damaged equipment and installation of replacements of $12,000. It was also determined that approximately $13,000 worth of the equipment could be reused.
“The playground will be put back exactly as it was,” stated Fesmire in a memorandum.
According to Fesmire, because Miracle was the original installer and manufacturer, they are the only firm authorized to work on this equipment. The original installation took place in March 2010 at a cost of $41,200.
In his memo, Fesmire recommended that the Athens City Council approve the repairs for an amount not to exceed $63,000.
“The reason for the $63,000 is in case, upon removal of the equipment, further damage is discovered to the pieces we plan to reuse,” stated Fesmire in the memo.
“It should also be noted that we are handling this through the city’s insurance, and they will follow up with the individual listed in the crash report as being responsible,” Fesmire continued in the memo. “It has not yet been determined as to whether he has insurance. We may be obligated to a deductible, however, that has yet to be determined.”
Fesmire noted during Monday’s council study session that the city’s deductible would be $10,000. If the city has to pay the deductible up front, the cost would then be passed on to the driver of the vehicle involved in the accident.
“Even if he has to pay us back $10 a month for the rest of his life, we’ll eventually get it back,” said Fesmire. “Hopefully, if he has any type of insurance at all anywhere, it would cost us nothing.”
Once the claim is cleared through the city’s insurance carrier, the repairs are expected to take approximately three months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.