Election day in McMinn and Meigs counties is Thursday and the results from both counties’ early voting are in.
Early voting closed on Saturday after running for 15 days with several contested races on the local and state ballots.
In McMinn County, 2,360 total people cast ballots early, with 2,026 of them voting in the Republican primary, 286 in the Democratic primary and 48 requesting general election ballots.
Contested races on the local portion of the general ballot include:
County Commission District 3 features four candidates for two seats, with Republican incumbents Tim King and Roger D. Masingale and Democrats Cody Hensley and Jean-Pierre Vasquez on the ballot.
County Commission District 4 will also allow voters to select two candidates from among incumbent Republicans Dale Holbrook and Charles Slack and independent challenger Scott Cass.
County Commission District 5 will also feature two open seats, with Republicans Travis Crisp and Scott Curtis and Democrat James E. Cockrum running. Curtis is the only incumbent in this race.
The McMinn County Sheriff position will be contested, with incumbent Republican Joe Guy running against independent challenger David A. Harper.
School Board District 3 has a contested race where voters will select one of two candidates, Republican incumbent Mike Cochran or incumbent challenger Colby Pilkey.
School Board District 5 will also be contested and there won’t be an incumbent, as Republican Dustin Prichard and independent Katie Brady will vie for one seat.
State contested races for McMinn County voters include:
In the State Republican Primary, United State House of Representatives District 3 has challenger Sandy Casey competing against incumbent Chuck Fleischmann.
Tennessee Senate District 1 features no incumbent with Mike Bell retiring, leaving Mark Hall opposing Adam Lowe.
On the Democratic side of the state primary, there is only one contested race and it is for the position of governor. Those running in the Democratic primary for the governor position are Carnita Faye Atwater, Jason Brantley Martin and JB Smiley Jr.
In Meigs County, there were 1,046 ballots cast early with 742 of them in the Republican primary, 259 in the Democratic primary and 45 in the general election.
Local Meigs County general election contested races include:
Chancellor for the 9th Judicial District has independent Tom McFarland against fellow independent Frank Williams.
County mayor has Republican incumbent Bill James running against Democratic challenger Edgar A. Jewell, Jr.
County Commission District 2 has two seats available with three candidates: Republican candidates Andrew Howard and Ralph Dude Minnis and Democratic candidate Carolyn P. Jones.
County Commission District 3 will allow voters to select three candidates from Republicans Chris Finnell and Jerry Harris, Democrat Stanley Welch and independent candidates Ricky D. Bates and Austin Ryan Dake.
County Commission District 5 will allow voters to select two candidates from Republicans Adam D. Brady and Tonia Drake along with independent Zach England.
The State Senate District 1 race will also be featured on the Meigs County ballot, along with the governor race in the Democratic primary.
Also contested on the Meigs ballot will be United States House of Representatives District 4, featuring Wayne Steele running against Arnold J. White.
Polling hours will be 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and voters must cast ballots at their normally assigned polling place. There will be an exception in McMinn County, as those who normally vote at City Park Elementary School will now vote at Keith Memorial United Methodist Church due to construction of the new consolidated schools building.
