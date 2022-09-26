The USS Ware Reunion will be held Athens this year around the annual Pumpkintown festival.
The reunion is an event held by the USS Charles R. Ware Association in honor of the USS Charles R. Ware, a Navy destroyer (DD-865) that was in service from its construction in 1945 until its decommission in 1974. The ship was named after Lt. Charles R. Ware, a naval aviator who enlisted in 1929 in Athens and lost his life in the Battle of Midway on June 4, 1942.
Ware graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 1934 and served on the USS Texas Battleship and the destroyer USS Dahlgren until February of 1940.
“Serving as a Douglas SBD Dauntless dive bomber pilot with Scouting Squadron 6 (VS-6), based on the aircraft carrier USS Enterprise, Lt. Ware and his division of six SBDs attacked the Japanese carrier Kaga, one of four Japanese carriers sunk in the Battle of Midway on June 4, 1942,” stated information provided by Commemorative Air Force (CAF) Airbase Georgia Warbird Museum. “During their return to the Enterprise, they successfully fought off attacks by Japanese fighters, but ran out of fuel and were forced to ditch. One crew was rescued; another crew was picked up by a Japanese destroyer and later executed. Ware and the other SBD crewmen were reported missing in action. He was awarded the Navy Cross posthumously. A Gearing class destroyer (DD-865) named after Ware was commissioned in 1945 and served until 1974.”
The USS Charles R. Ware Association adopted Athens as the ship’s “Final Home Port” and over the years have contributed to the memorials at Veterans Park, Market Park and an extensive exhibit at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum.
According to McMinn County Living Heritage Museum Executive Director Ann Davis, this reunion is one of the “most exciting” things she has participated in for the museum.
“Because this is where Charles R. Ware enlisted it makes this reunion most significant for the USS Ware veterans,” Davis expressed.
While there is a reunion held every year for the veterans of the USS Ware, Davis stated that they meet in Athens every three years.
“That is because they call this their final home port and we have such a big exhibit at the museum honoring them that they want to come here,” Davis said. “They love the City of Athens. They have bricks in Memorial Park, they have a bench commemorating them and the water wheel at Market Park. Athens has really opened their arms to accept these veterans and we are excited to have them here again this year.”
She believes this reunion has had a significant impact on the City of Athens.
“They come around the time of Pumpkintown because they love that festival. They also work really closely with Athens Parks and Recreation Director Austin Fesmire,” she noted. “This is always exciting because these veterans have become a part of our lives and we stay in touch with them throughout the year, along with Fesmire, and they have also contributed significant funds into the City of Athens as well as the museum.”
As part of the reunion, they plan to bring an authentic WWII Douglas SBD-5 Dauntless Dive Bomber and a T-6 Trainer to the McMinn County Airport.
“It is a very rare opportunity to actually see these planes and also to book a ride on them,” Davis stated. “Those interested in booking a ride can contact the museum at 745-0329 we can help them book a ride.”
The cost to ride the T-6 Trainer will be $395 and the cost to ride the Dauntless Bomber will be $995.
“I know that sounds very expensive but these planes are maintained from the money raised from these rides and it is very expensive to maintain them,” she noted. “It is free for the public to view them and they will be landing on Oct. 7 at the McMinn County Airport around 10 a.m. and they will be leaving at 3 p.m., weather permitting.”
Davis expressed her gratitude to a specific individual who helped bring aspects of the reunion together.
“I would like to think Bob Roseberry, who is a gentleman on the museum board,” Davis said. “He works with the CAF group and told them about Charles R. Ware and the reunion and they were so inspired, they wanted to bring the planes here for the reunion.”
