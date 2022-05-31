As the Athens City Council alters the compensation plan for its employees, it is also added a new position to the city government.
For several months, there has been discussion within the Athens City Council on adding a communications coordinator whose primary responsibilities would include handling communications with the public and promoting tourism development within the city. The new role would be paid for primarily through the city’s lodging tax.
That position has been included in the city employee compensation plan, which would shift the top and bottom ends of the city pay scale up by 5%.
However, while there was unanimous agreement on the adjustment of the compensation plan, the addition of the coordinator position was not without resistance.
After Council Member Jordan Curtis made a motion to approve the plan and Vice Mayor Mark Lockmiller seconded it, Council Member Dick Pelley suggested an amendment. He requested that the addition of the communications coordinator be removed from the plan and Lockmiller seconded that as well.
“That’s adding another position to the staff,” Pelley said. “We don’t need this — we’re not Chattanooga, we’re not Knoxville. We’re a small city, we don’t need a communications coordinator.”
Pelley said while he’s sure the new person would have things to do, the money could be spent better elsewhere.
“It would be nice to have, I’m sure, for the city manager so you could give him or her some things to do,” Pelley said. “We could put two more policemen in for that. I would rather see the money go for two more policemen than for a communications coordinator — if we’re going to spend the money, let’s spend it wisely. It would be almost impossible to defend using the money for a communications coordinator in a city this size.”
Lockmiller noted that after thinking about the addition of the position more, he was hesitant to approve it.
“After thinking about it after we discussed it on (May 10), I’m more inclined to agree with Dr. Pelley on this,” he said.
At that point, Curtis interjected and noted that this could be like another position that there was initial skepticism about, but the council members have agreed it’s been successful.
“This time last year, we heard similar rhetoric regarding the project manager in (Public Works Director) Ben (Burchfield)’s department,” Curtis said. “I think we’ve seen with the different capital projects going on how valuable that position has been. I think Ben would probably say he couldn’t handle what he does without adding that position last year.”
For his part, Pelley disagreed with the similarities Curtis drew between the two positions.
“It’s apples and oranges — you’re comparing two very different things,” Pelley said. “The gentleman who is functioning as a support person for Ben and others is probably more needed than a communications person. Every department head we have is qualified to communicate with the citizens of Athens. I’m all for the compensation package, but I’m against this position.”
“I’m glad there’s a recognition of the value of the project manager and I hope we can look back next year and see the value of the communications coordinator,” Curtis said. Pelley voted against adding the project manager position last year and both Lockmiller and Council Member Frances Witt McMahan expressed concerns, but decided in favor.
Curtis also stressed that the entirety of the salary for the communications coordinator wouldn’t come out of the city’s general funding.
“We would be utilizing, in part, the lodging tax to support this position,” Curtis said. “Because part of the rationale is this individual will assist with tourism, tourism development in our community, to help keep growing our sales tax base.”
He noted there would be a tourism component to the duties, a “general communications” component and the person filling the spot would also support all of the departments with their communications.
“There is a dedicated stream of revenue designed to pay for this type of thing,” he said, referencing the lodging tax.
City Manager C. Seth Sumner added that 2/3 of the pay for the position will come from the lodging tax and that city officials looked into other towns who have this type of position.
“We studied this position across various cities our size, smaller and larger,” he said. “Many of the studies we looked at were smaller.”
Mayor Bo Perkinson also argued that this position would not be added at the expense of other city employees — or potential employees.
“I think it’s an important time in our community to have a more robust communication effort and a more consistent effort to attract people to our community, both as visitors and permanent residents,” he said. “We had a study a few months back that concluded we have adequate staffing in our police department at this time. I don’t think this is sacrificing two needed employees at the police department.”
After the discussion, the vote on Pelley’s amendment to remove the communications coordinator from the compensation package failed in a 2-2 vote — with Perkinson and Curtis against removing it and Lockmiller and Pelley in favor. Witt McMahan was not present at the meeting.
At that point, Pelley argued that a tie vote should pass the amendment according to Robert’s Rules of Order. Perkinson and City Manager C. Seth Sumner disagreed.
“Read Robert’s Rules of Order — in a tie vote, a yes vote is approved,” Pelley argued.
“That’s not true,” Perkinson responded.
“Look it up,” Pelley retorted, and Sumner did that.
“A tie vote occurs when 50% of the vote is in favor and 50% of the vote is against. If there is no way to break the tie vote, the motion is lost,” Sumner read.
After that back and forth, the compensation package, with the communications coordinator position included, passed in a 3-1 vote with Pelley as the lone dissenter.
