As the new year begins, a new face will be in charge of economic development in McMinn County.
The board of directors of the McMinn County Economic Development Authority has announced that Lindsey Ferguson has been hired as the new executive director.
This announcement comes as a result of the retirement of Kathy Price effective Dec. 31.
Ferguson is a graduate of Bryan College with a Bachelor of Science degree in organizational management. She also obtained the designation of Tennessee Certified Economic Developer in 2016 from the University of Tennessee Center for Industrial Services and is a graduate of the 2017 Leadership McMinn Class through the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce.
Ferguson has been involved with several economic development projects in the region, including the Dayton Waterfront and Recreational Master Plan, Morgan County Water Improvement Plan, Cumberland County Plateau Partnership Park and, most notably, the Brushy Mountain Development, which ultimately led to the Brushy Mountain facility being used as a tourism destination.
“We are most pleased and excited to have Lindsey leading the MCEDA going forward. Lindsey brings a great deal of talent and experience to our office and we are looking forward to a very bright future for her and our office,” said Chris Adams, MCEDA board president.
Originally from Roane County, Ferguson is married to Todd Ferguson and they have one daughter, Mila, and son, Tyler. The couple resides in Athens.
The McMinn County Economic Development Authority’s mission is to facilitate the creation and retention of quality jobs for the citizens of McMinn County and increase capital investment through a targeted marketing plan and program with regional partnerships.
For more information on the McMinn County Economic Development Authority, contact Kimberly Anderson, executive assistant, at (423) 745-1506 or by email at Kimberly@MakeItInMcMinn.org
The MCEDA’s website is www.MakeItInMcMinn.org
