DECATUR — Veterans Day is a day to remember and honor the veterans who fought defending the freedom that Americans enjoy today.
After most wars, veterans came home to parades and were recognized for the hero that they are, but there is one exception.
That exception, as Meigs County Veterans Day guest speaker Senior Vice Commander of Post 7189 Keith G. Flatness pointed out, was Vietnam. It is likely the most unpopular and bearing the brunt of that opposition was America’s veterans.
“After WWI, WWII and the Korean War our soldiers came home to celebrating and parades and parties and all were acclaimed as heroes and rightly so,” Flatness said. “They were heroes and they will always be our heroes. And then came Vietnam. As our soldiers returned home, they were no parties, parades or celebrations. Actually just the opposite happened.
“They were greeted by crowds of protestors who threw urine at them, called them murderers, rapists and baby killers. This is something I personally witnessed in 1966 in San Fransisco.”
In fact, Flatness said, soldiers were advised to wear their civilian clothes rather than in uniform to avoid confrontation — something that was mostly rejected by returning soldiers, according to Flatness.
This lack of appreciation, Flatness said, “had a devastating affect on our soldiers” with many suffering from PTSD, alcoholism, drug abuse and failed marriages “simply because they felt betrayed by their own country.”
Flatness said right now the suicide rate for veterans is about 20 per day and the Vietnam veterans have the highest rate of suicides of any particular group.
But the good news, Flatness said, is that during the past several years the Veterans Administration has “finally stepped up and now our are vets are receiving the help they deserve.”
Flatness noted that former President Donald Trump signed the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017. It establishes a national Vietnam War Veterans Day that will be observed every March 29.
Flatness then gave some statistics about the Vietnam War. Over two million men and women served in Vietnam and over 300,000 were injured, not including those affected by Agent Orange — a herbicide and defoliant chemical used to clear out the jungle to make it easier to see the enemy, but is thought to have led to several diseases for both Americans and the Vietnamese.
Flatness added that there are 58,267 names on the Vietnam Wall of names of those who died in the war, including many that were ages 16-22. There are also eight women on the wall, all of them nurses.
And while the Vietnam War was very unpopular during the conflict and after it ended, Flatness said today, according to the latest survey, that 87% of the American people hold the Vietnam veterans in very high esteem.
Flatness shared his thoughts about what is a soldier.
“It’s someone who still says yes ma’m and yes sir, thank you and you’re welcome,” Flatness said. “Someone who raises their hand and says, yes sir, I’ll go, I’ll do whatever you need. Someone who will always remain dedicated to their fellow veterans and the country they served. Someone who will falsify their age to be able to serve. Someone who will hold in the highest regard our faith, our freedom and our flag. Someone who will never surrender or admit defeat regardless of consequences.
“Someone who will jump on a live grenade to protect their comrades. Someone who loses a leg in a roadside bomb and asks when they can rejoin my unit. Someone who will crawl on their stomach through snake-infested swamps. Someone who will never leave or abandon a comrade in distress, in other words, no one left behind. Someone who will stand at the Vietnam Wall and cry like a baby. And finally, someone who is willing to die for my freedom and country.”
Meigs County Mayor Bill James recounted how Armistice Day was later changed to Veterans Day on June 1, 1954. He noted that the most important people in this nation’s history are its veterans, not the politicians.
“I have always asked myself who are the most important people in our nation’s history,” James said. “Is it the presidents that enforce the laws of our nation? Is it the congress that makes the laws that we must live by? Is it the Supreme Court that interprets the laws, interpret treaties and decide on the constitutionality of those laws and treaties?”
No, James said, answering his own questions even as the event crowed said no to each question.
“If it wasn’t for our veterans, we wouldn’t be here,” James said.
AMVETS representative Donna McKale added, quoting an unnamed author, that veterans have experienced things that most people have not and that binds them together.
“We speak highly of our own branch of service and poke fun at the other branches,” McKale said. “But we know, however, that if needed, we will be there for our brothers and sisters and stand together as one, in a heartbeat.”
McKale continued noting that while many veterans experienced terrible things, being a veteran is also an honor.
“Being a veteran is something that had to be earned and it can never be taken away,” McKale said. “It has no monetary value, but at the same time it is a priceless gift … So from myself to the rest of the veterans out there, I commend and thank you for all that you have done and sacrificed for your country.”
Otto Appelt, the master of ceremony for the Veterans Day event, recounted how he was recently in line at a store and the cashier said “Thank you for your service.”
“Those five words mean a lot,” Appelt said.
