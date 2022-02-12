There is new leadership atop the Etowah Carnegie Library.
Trish Mobley has been selected to be the new library director for the library in Etowah.
“I am very excited to be the new library director,” Mobley expressed. “This is a new chapter in my life and I’m just anxious to learn all that I can about library science. It has been an exciting, fun journey so far with a lot of support from the community, a lot of support from the regional library and from the City of Etowah.”
Mobley hopes the library will be able to get new programs started within the next few months.
“We are getting geared up for our summer reading program that will begin in June and, historically, Etowah would have what they called Monday Book Clubs every week here at the library and we are really hoping to be able to get that going,” she noted. “We are just taking things one day at a time.”
She believes her previous job led her to this current position as library director.
“I just resigned from Mountain View Elementary School where I worked as a paraprofessional and my thoughts and plans were to pursue library science in the education field,” she said. “When this position opened up I jumped right on it.”
She worked as a teacher’s assistant during her time at Mountain View Elementary School.
“My education background is in early childhood education and I have a true love of teaching children to learn how to read,” she stated. “Watching them grow and learn how to read was always a big passion in my job.”
Mobley was born in Texas and raised in south Louisiana before she and her immediate family moved to Tennessee in 2006.
“My kids went to Englewood Elementary and graduated from Central High School and I was a stay at home mom at the time, so basically my first job of teaching my kids ignited this passion of teaching kids and especially teaching them how to read,” she recalled. “Being my kids’ first teacher is where my passion developed and came from.”
Mobley graduated from Cleveland State Community College with an associate’s degree in 2020 for Early Childhood Education.
Her hobbies consist of spending time with her family — which include her husband, their six children and grandchildren, reading, walking and watching sports.
“We are excited about the new programs that we are going to be implementing into the library,” she expressed. “We have some big plans and of course we hope everybody comes out to our summer reading program which is probably our biggest program that we do yearly.”
