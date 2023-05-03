Westside Elementary School students got a visit from two of the top basketball coaches in the state Monday morning.
University of Tennessee men’s basketball coach Rick Barnes and UT women’s basketball coach Kellie Harper took some time to interact with the Westside students, talking to them about life lessons and playing games with them.
Harper spoke first, telling the students about her time as a player for legendary UT women’s basketball coach Pat Summitt.
“Pat was a great role model, not just for girls but for all people,” Harper said. “She was just a really good person.”
Harper told the students that Summitt’s example stands the test of time.
“If you start with being a really good person, everything else will fall in line,” she said, adding that Summitt also put a lot of emphasis on continuing to learn throughout life. “Right now, start loving to learn. Be a lifetime learner. That’s something Pat always said — she was going to be a lifetime learner.”
Barnes followed Harper, telling the students about his memories of going through elementary school.
He said he had to go through 1st grade twice “because I didn’t want to pay attention and didn’t do what my teacher asked me to do.”
He said his primary memory of the 2nd grade was “I won an art contest because I drew a baseball field.”
He said in 3rd grade two of his teachers would put on a circus for the students and he was the ringmaster.
“I can still remember saying to everybody that came in, ‘welcome to the greatest 3rd grade circus in the world. We have tightrope walkers, lions, tigers, we’ve got it all.’”
He said it was 4th grade where he “realized how important my teachers were to me.”
He had a stuttering problem at that point in his life, he noted, and one of his 4th grade teachers helped him overcome it.
“You will never forget some of these people you’re dealing with right here — especially your teachers,” he said. “I’ve met a lot of people in my lifetime, but my real heroes are my teachers. They were really important to me to help me get to where I am today.”
Barnes and Harper closed out the program by playing some games with the students. In one, each time he crossed his arms he asked the students to clap in unison and kept going until he got most of them clapping in time. A second game consisted of him telling them to stand up and get down and they had to pay attention to what he was saying because if they did the wrong thing, they had to sit down. All those still standing at the end got some UT-related items.
Barnes and Harper then got photos taken with each class of students at the assembly.
