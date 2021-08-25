Discover Dairy’s “Adopt a Cow” program opened for enrollment for the 2021-22 school year beginning Aug. 1. The free program, which impacted more than 1.6 million students worldwide last year, is a year-long, interactive learning opportunity that gives students an inside look at a dairy farm in the United States. Two area farms are set to take part in it.
Students participate in activities featuring the calves on the farm and the dairy farmers who manage the operation.
Discover Dairy is an educational series managed by the Center for Dairy Excellence Foundation of Pennsylvania in partnership with The Dairy Alliance, a non-profit funded by dairy farm families of the southeast. The Dairy Alliance had eight dairy farms participate in the program last year reaching over 25,000 classrooms with over 200,000 students across Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.
Each classroom that enrolls in the Adopt a Cow program is paired with a calf from a dairy farm in their state. Teachers and students receive photos, video updates and activity sheets throughout the school year that allow them to watch their calf grow.
Through immersive, hands-on learning activities and free curriculum provided by Discover Dairy, students gain a deeper understanding of the dairy industry and where their food comes from. Several of the lessons in the curriculum follow Common CORE standards in Math, Reading and Science.
The Adopt a Cow program also offers live virtual chats and farm tours. These chats allow students to talk directly with a dairy farmer, meet their calves, tour the farm and ask questions about milk production.
“We participated in the Adopt a Cow program for the first-time last year. We believe it’s very important to share our farm experience with consumers,” said Anita Calfee of Carmichael Farms in Riceville. “We want to make sure students know where their food comes from and explain why we do what we do. We like sharing the goodness of the highly nutritious product we produce and showing students what really happens on a farm.”
Schools from both rural and urban areas can enroll.
After registering for the Adopt a Cow program, teachers will receive an introductory update in the fall with details about their calf and host farm. Classrooms will receive bi-monthly updates, including suggestions on components of the Discover Dairy curriculum that teachers can incorporate into their virtual or in-person lesson plans.
Veronica Steer of Sunbow Jerseys in Cottage Grove, Blane Arwood of Arwood Dairy in Madisonville and Anita Calfee of Carmichael Farms in Riceville will be the host farms interacting with classrooms across Tennessee throughout the 2021-22 school year.
The sign-up period opened on Aug. 1 and closes on Sept. 15. To enroll in the Adopt a Cow program, visit www.discoverdairy.com/adopt or contact the Dairy Excellence Foundation at 717-3460-0849 for more info.
