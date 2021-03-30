The City of Etowah will play host to a returning Easter egg hunt this Saturday.
The Annual Etowah Area Chamber of Commerce Easter Egg Hunt will be held on Saturday, April 3 at 11 a.m. at the L&N Depot. Over 5,000 eggs will cover the lawn for children ages 2-10.
Those in attendance are reminded to bring their camera to have their picture taken with the Easter Bunny.
“We are so glad to be having the event this year after having to cancel last year due to COVID-19. We are taking extra precautions this year including wearing gloves to distribute the eggs and spreading out the area for hunting. This will create more distance between hunters and ensure that everyone gets eggs,” Chamber Director Durant Tullock said.
If anyone wants to promote their business by providing prizes or “stuffers” in the eggs, contact the chamber office at 263-2228.
This annual event brings hundreds of people to the downtown area each year, according to officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.