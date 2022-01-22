The Monroe Area Council for the Arts is gearing up for an event-packed 2022.
According to MACA President Rebecca Inman, MACA is very excited for their events this year.
“MACA has had a lot going on this year already. Our Operation Military Masterpiece with Vet to Vet Tennessee was a huge success. The winning art is now hanging on the Robert ‘Bob’ Hatley Veterans Service Building, and is now beautifying and honoring our town. You can also stop by and see the winning student art hung inside as well,” Inman said. “We have had several Arts Across Curriculum workshops for students across Monroe County and will continue these programs until June. The Arts Across Curriculum is a program that allows teachers to use art to teach other subjects. This technique of teaching sparks excitement in students that normally don’t show interest in a specific subject. The Arts Across Curriculum program was made possible by the Tennessee Arts Commission.”
There are several upcoming events planned to kick off, beginning with the English Country Dance for Seniors which is pre-register only. Classes will be held at Cora Veal Seniors Center from noon to 1 p.m. on Jan. 20 and 27, Feb. 3, 17 and 24.
Those interested in registering for the classes, which are free of charge, should call Carol Ann Johnson at 423-884-6591.
Another upcoming event will be Knoxville Opera Voices of Inspiration, a special student program that will be held at Tellico Plains High School and Sequoyah High School on Jan. 27, as well as Sweetwater Elementary School on Feb. 3.
MACA is also set to host its 23rd year of Missoula Children’s Theatre — Rumpelstiltskin.
Auditions will be held, no experience necessary, to cast 50 children (grades K-12) on Feb. 28, at 4 p.m. at the Sweetwater Elementary School auditorium on 301 Broad Street in Sweetwater.
In addition to the aforementioned events, MACA plans to add new events to the roster this year.
“Through grants from the Tennessee Arts Commission, MACA was able to purchase much needed, new technical equipment required to stay up to speed in today’s high speed world. We will begin working on several projects this year using this new equipment. The first being Tall Tales from Tall Timbers,” Inman stated. “This Appalachian area is full of tall tales from this tall timber covered community from days gone by. In order to preserve these stories, MACA will use the video equipment and software to record local community members sharing these interesting pieces of Monroe history. We are inviting community members to share their stories. People can submit their own video or videos, or they can make an appointment to stop by the MACA office and have their story or stories recorded.”
Another upcoming event is Tell Me a Story, where MACA invites students to interview their grandparents.
“Many of the local schools celebrate Grandparents Day every September by inviting grandparents to the schools to eat lunch with their grandchildren,” she said. “MACA would like to video grandchildren ‘interviewing’ their grandparent(s) about a story from their childhood. The students will be encouraged to draw pictures to go along with the story told to them by their grandparent. MACA will have a sign up for this project. More information will be announced as it becomes available.”
The third new event MACA has in the works this year is a youth theater camp.
“MACA has been bringing Missoula Children’s Theater to the Monroe area for over 20 years. This activity always leaves the students wanting more. Three years ago, MACA began a summer camp for students interested in theater. Due to COVID, this camp has been difficult to launch,” Inman expressed. “We can use the video equipment to film young actors in small groups and/or outside and then use the software to produce a final video production. Students would not only be a part of the acting but would also be involved in learning how to use software to create videos. These productions would be shared here on our website, Facebook and YouTube for family and friends to enjoy.”
Inman stated there are many ways for people to become involved with MACA.
“You can become a volunteer and help out with our programs and events, become a sponsor or partake in one of our many fundraiser events,” she said. “Right now MACA is having a discount card fundraiser. Discount cards are being sold at all Peoples Banks across the county and at the MACA office, located inside the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce at 520 Cook Street, Suite A in Madisonville. Discount cards are $20 and all funds go to support the arts programs in our community.”
