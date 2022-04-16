The City of Athens and City Manager C. Seth Sumner are facing a new lawsuit alleging misconduct in the handling and distribution of public records.
The suit was filed in McMinn County Chancery Court by Larry Eaton and his claim is that Sumner did not promptly get him public records he requested and, when Eaton did receive the records, he alleged he was overcharged for them and they contained watermarks that are not part of city policy.
In response, Sumner stated to The Daily Post-Athenian that “as the complaint is now a matter of court, I believe it is in the people of Athens’ best interest to allow the facts to be exposed and stand on their own merit. I look forward to this issue being resolved in the near future.”
Eaton’s suit brings three counts against Sumner and the city, the first being a violation of Tennessee Code Annotated 8-44-101.
Part of that statute, 8-44-104, states that “the minutes of a meeting of any such governmental body shall be promptly and fully recorded, shall be open to public inspection, and shall include, but not be limited to, a record of persons present, all motions, proposals and resolutions offered, the results of any votes taken, and a record of individual votes in the event of roll call.”
However, Eaton claims in his suit that public records requests he made for minutes of the council’s Aug. 10 and Oct. 18, both in 2021, meetings were refused because he was told “no minutes had been prepared for the relevant meetings and, thus, Eaton’s request must be denied.”
However, he argued in the suit, several other meetings had come and gone by the time of the request on Dec. 6, 2021, and minutes had been prepared for all of them.
Eaton claimed that the minutes were not prepared for those two meetings because they “were embarrassing and problematic for the city and/or Sumner.”
The second count being brought by Eaton is an alleged violation of Tennessee Code Annotated 10-7-501.
The portion cited was from TCA 10-7-503(a)(2), which states that “all state, county and municipal records shall, at all times during business hours … be open for personal inspection by any citizen of this state, and those in charge of the records shall not refuse such right of inspection to any citizen, unless otherwise provided by state law.”
The suit also cites the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury’s “Schedule of Reasonable Charges” for providing public records, which allows for charging for materials as well as charging for labor hours to provide the material.
Eaton’s suit highlights that the comptroller’s document encourages cities to “strive to utilize current employees at the lowest practicable hourly wage to fulfill public records requests for copies.”
However, Eaton’s suit claims that Sumner himself spent time redacting portions of the requested records and that he “intentionally acted to artificially increase the cost to Eaton of obtaining these materials.”
On two different occasions Eaton requested public records where he felt he was overcharged — once in December of 2020 when he requested credit card statements and again in May of 2021 when he asked for Sumner’s emails regarding city COVID-19 policies.
Eaton was ultimately, according to the suit, charged $741.20 for the credit card statements and $209.69 for the emails, both of which he claimed were “heavily redacted.”
“It is unreasonable, and a violation of the promulgated ‘schedule of reasonable charges,’ for Sumner, the highest paid city employee, to be the one personally completing the redaction of these records,” the suit states.
Eaton also claims in the suit that the times Sumner recorded as working on the redactions, he was actually doing other things unrelated. The suit claims that the plaintiffs will provide proof of this during an upcoming trial.
The final count brought by Eaton is an allegation that Sumner engaged in fraud/intentional misrepresentation through his actions with the public records requests.
Eaton is seeking that the court “permanently enjoin the violation of the Open Meetings Act” and order Sumner and the city “to report in writing semiannually to the court regarding their compliance with the Open Meetings Act.” Eaton also seeks that the court ensure Sumner and the city “adopt policies for citizen inspection and copying of city records consistent with” TCA code, maintain the infrastructure necessary to allow for record inspection and “cease violating Eaton’s rights through frivolous denials, delays, harassment and targeting.”
Eaton is also seeking “a judgement for damages” in an amount he requests the court determine during trial, along with requiring Sumner and the city to cover court costs and legal fees.
