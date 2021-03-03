MCMINN COUNTY
Board of Education will meet for a workshop on Thursday, March 4, at 4:30 p.m. at the McMinn County Center for Educational Excellence. Follow this link to join the meeting online: http://bit.ly/3bSaY5K
Board of Education will meet for a workshop on Thursday, March 4, at 4:30 p.m. at the McMinn County Center for Educational Excellence. Follow this link to join the meeting online: http://bit.ly/3bSaY5K
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.