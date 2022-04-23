Six people with extensive lists of accomplishments aiding people in the community were honored for their work Thursday night.
During the 76th annual Athens Area Chamber of Commerce meeting, numerous awards were given out for a variety of accomplishments throughout the years. Six of those awards, given out annually, were Farmer of the Year, Teacher of the Year, Mother of the Year, Young Man of the Year, Young Woman of the Year and Woman of the Year.
Each of the awards recognized service the winner has provided over the years to fellow members of the community.
The winners of each award are:
Farmer of the Year
Wade Shultz presented the 2021 award to Margaret Bohannon for her work on her farm in Clearwater.
“I’ve known Margaret for a long time,” Shultz said. “I know her love of God and her love of animals are some of the reasons the committee chose Margaret to be Farmer of the Year.”
Shultz noted that Bohannon is well known for her work in the Clearwater community.
“Go by Clearwater and look at the farm, talk to the neighbors, talk to the folks that she’s helped with calves and members of the Farm Bureau board, which I’m one,” Shultz said.
Bohannon said winning this award caught her by surprise.
“I never expected this,” she said. “I married a farmer, but I intended to be an accountant.”
Bohannon noted that she grew up on a small farm and didn’t see herself marrying a farmer.
“It’s very hard work,” she said. “But I’m out there, doing my part.”
Teacher of the Year
Tennessee Wesleyan University’s Dr. Grant Wilhite presented the 2021 Teacher of the Year award to Denise Cito.
“This year’s winner is an educator who has taught at the McMinn County Career and Technical Education Center for nearly 20 years,” he said. “She teaches her students business, economic, marketing and entrepreneurship concepts in the classroom, but that’s not all. Her students are then given very real opportunities to apply those concepts.”
Wilhite noted that Cito also has worked with students in Junior Achievement and DECA (Distributive Education Clubs of America) “to expand opportunities for her students to get out of the classroom and apply their knowledge.”
Upon receiving her award, Cito noted that she didn’t see this recognition coming.
“I greatly appreciate it,” she said. “There are hundreds of outstanding teachers in McMinn County and to be the one standing up here, I’m really appreciative.”
Mother of the Year
Paul Willson announced the winner of the 2021 Mother of the Year award as Pamela Bryant.
“I was very impressed by the depth and breadth of their connection to our nominee,” Willson said as he recalled reading through the nomination letters. “A family that is well-woven into the fabric of our community.”
He noted that the letters referred to Bryant as having a “patient, kind, gentle manner fortified by a quiet strength and unwavering determination to navigate hard circumstances.”
One of the letters also noted that the writer had “benefitted from her love and support all my life.”
Willson read that Bryant worked three jobs in order to care for her son and “keep food on the table and the lights on.”
Once she received the award, Bryant told those in attendance that she didn’t see herself doing anything out of the ordinary.
“I never would have imagined I would have even been nominated for something you’re supposed to do — be a mom,” she said. “This is truly an honor. Being a mom is the most rewarding thing I’ve ever done in my life and one of the hardest things I’ve done.”
Young Man of the Year
TWU President Dr. Harley Knowles presented the 2021 Young Man of the Year award to Will Estes.
“He quickly climbed to the top of the list of many deserving nominees,” Knowles said of Estes. “This year’s recipient has quietly worked to make a difference in his community as a true servant.”
Estes is a local attorney who has worked in private practice with his father, Jerry, and then opened up his own firm with law firm partner Sarah Kennedy.
“He has a special place in his heart for helping farmers with legal issues, being a farmer himself,” Knowles said.
Estes has also worked with two organizations devoted to protecting animal habitats and has volunteered with several organizations, including the Athens Kiwanis Club and the Friendly Fellow Club.
“Without question, he has made a positive impact in each of the positions he has held, as well as establishing himself as an exemplary servant leader and over and over quietly impacting the lives of others,” Knowles said.
“This was very unexpected and perhaps very undeserved,” Estes said upon receiving his award. “One of the greatest sources of pride in my life is coming from this community — being born here, raised here and coming back here.”
Young Woman of the Year
LITE House Associate Director Lisa Dotson presented the 2021 Young Woman of the Year award to Erica Peden for her work in the community.
“This young woman is described as a servant leader in volunteer work,” Dotson said of Peden. “When people think about service in the community her name always comes up and she has redefined service in McMinn County.”
Peden has been a part of the Athens Kiwanis Club and Athens Optimist Club. She has also worked with Grace and Mercy Ministries, United Way of McMinn & Meigs Counties Day of Caring and the McMinn Regional Humane Society.
“She has been described as a clear and positive communicator,” Dotson said. “She is not only a good human being, but also an excellent advocate for the humane society.”
Peden thanked the chamber members and those who nominated her for the award.
“Very unexpected and, like Will said, I feel almost undeserving,” Peden said. “Thank you for being so supportive of our efforts at the YMCA and the humane society too.”
Woman of the Year
Crescent Sock Company’s Cathy Allen and Sandra Boyd announced the 2021 winner of the Febb Ensminger Burn Woman of the Year award as Harriel Blair.
Blair is a McMinn County native, who graduated from Athens City Schools and McMinn County High School and taught elementary school for 38 years.
She is a founding member of Women United in Community Service and has worked with the local NAACP, Grace and Mercy Ministries, the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum, E.G. Fisher Public Library and the Tri-County Center.
“She is known for her servant’s heart — she does not need to be asked to serve,” Allen said. “When she sees a need, she always steps out to help.”
Allen added that Blair is “always providing meals for families who have lost loved ones or when they have a family illness.”
Blair said that she appreciates the efforts of the namesake of the Woman of the Year award, Febb Burn, noting she was a “gracious and strong woman.”
“This is truly an honor,” Blair said. “I’ve tried to give our students enrichment opportunities through the years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.