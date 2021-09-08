Five members of the Athens Fire Department plan to participate in the 9/11 memorial stair climb in Nashville this year.
According to Athens Fire Chief Brandon Ainsworth, the five people who are being sent to the memorial stair climb Saturday wanted to volunteer to participate for the 20th commemoration of the 9/11 attack.
“We will be sending five people over there instead of doing our own thing here,” Ainsworth said. “We are unfortunately not going to be able to do our Patriot Day ceremony this year due to previous engagements.”
The Athens Fire Department has sent firefighters who volunteered to participate in the stair climb event in the past, with the exception of last year due to the event being cancelled because of COVID-19.
“Firefighters go there and participate in the stair climb in honor of somebody that was lost during 9/11. They assigned them a specific firefighter that was killed in the line of duty. They issue them a name badge and they climb in their memory,” Ainsworth said. “I would say this event is appropriate for every firefighter to experience once. They only have 343 entries each year because that is how many firefighters that were lost during 9/11.”
Ainsworth would like to participate in the event in the future.
“I was considering this year, but I had a prior engagement come up that I didn’t realize would be on the same day,” he noted. “We are wanting to do our own detail here in the future. Maybe as part of our Patriot Day ceremony to have a stair climb at the high school football stadium or something. We are looking for ways that we can do our own stair climb right here in McMinn County.”
Ainsworth shared a few words for the firefighters who volunteered to participate in the stair climb event this year.
“I’m so proud of my staff, each year they take initiative and want to do this in memory of a firefighter whose life was lost during the events of 9/11,” he expressed. “It seems each year we keep adding volunteers who would like to participate and it makes me proud.”
There will be local opportunities for people to honor first responders as well.
“The Athens/McMinn Ministerial Association will be doing a recognition of first responders at Market Park at 11 a.m. on Saturday,” Ainsworth said. “And there is another event that will be taking place during the youth league football games at McMinn County High School at 1:30 p.m. We will have crews at both of those events.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.