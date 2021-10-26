Cleveland State Community College is preparing for an evening with the father of football’s first family, Archie Manning.
One of the biggest names in sports around the globe, Manning is set to speak at the college on March 19, 2022.
CSCC’s special guest speaker is known most recently for being the father of two future National Football League Hall of Famers. Sons Eli and Peyton Manning, both former NFL Super Bowl MVPs, along with their brother, Cooper, are the three children of Manning and his wife, Olivia. A native of Drew, Mississippi, Manning is a member of the College Football Hall Of Fame.
Beyond being a former collegiate and professional football player himself, Manning has served on numerous charitable organizations throughout the United States.
The former Ole Miss quarterback, as well as his son, Peyton, were selected as two of college football’s greatest players of all time.
Manning’s speeches touch on everything from life skills and decision making to motivation and leadership.
In addition to the speaking engagement, a live auction, an online auction and a VIP reception will be held.
“The foundation is working with local schools, organizations and business to make this a cross-generational event that is attended by both people who watched Archie play in the NFL and by younger generations who have watched his sons Peyton and Eli play in the NFL,” said John Squires, executive director of the Cleveland State Foundation. “The event is open to individuals, friends and family of all ages. We are also seeking sponsors to provide tickets for youth organizations. Tickets are now available through the Cleveland State website and we are offering buy two get one free packages for friends and families that will make a great holiday gift. Companies that are willing to serve as sponsors for schools and youth organizations can contact us and we will be glad to work with them. Group packages are also available for corporations and organizations. All proceeds from this event go to the Cleveland State Foundation, which provides support for the college and hundreds of scholarships to students each year.”
Floor seating will be available for $75 each and bleacher seating will be available for $50 each while seats remain for the exclusive event. A VIP ticket that includes floor seating is $150 each.
Visit mycs.cc/archiemanning for more information. Details and ticket purchasing is also available by calling the Cleveland State Foundation office at (423) 473-2489 or e-mailing jmcchesney@clevelandstatecc.edu
