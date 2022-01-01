As the Omicron variant of COVID-19 begins its spread across the country, McMinn County Mayor John Gentry discussed the impact the virus has had on the community and his thoughts moving forward.
Gentry believes the pandemic has had a dramatic effect on the county.
“It affected sectors of the community differently as far as our healthcare professionals, our hospitals and our EMS providers — I think would tell you they witnessed some of the most stressful times of their careers,” he said. “They saw resources stretched like they’ve never been before, they saw the talent of the staff stretched, their capacity of the hospitals ... I think we found out that everyone was essential.”
Continuing that thought, Gentry believes people have learned that shutdowns are not an option moving forward because every job position is important.
“You saw that from all across the economy and we are still dealing with it as we deal with shortages,” he noted. “Our education system was also put to the task of trying to educate children remotely and still do it in person while trying to keep people safe. We aren’t any different from any other community across the nation, but I think every community across the country or even the world has experienced these difficulties. You can’t shut down society and, as a matter of fact, the State of Tennessee even outlawed it.”
Gentry said he attempted to approach the pandemic in a way that would allow the citizens of the county to act in a way they believed to be best.
“Most people know best for themselves without having to be told by the government,” he expressed. “We try to do common sense approaches with government buildings and things of that nature, we put barriers and things of that nature, but we never went out and told a private company what they had to do. We tried to be respectful of those things and never interfere with anyone’s personal lives.”
He noted that even with the shutdowns the county still had outbreaks of the virus.
“We had high rates at times and at others other communities passed us, so I think I went down to my philosophical beliefs that the government is here to provide support but we are not here to dictate,” Gentry said. “We are a free nation and I never forced people to do things because I knew they could make the best choice for themselves and their families.”
He continued that belief when it came to people who are either still on the fence or who refuse to get vaccinated.
“It is their personal choice and there is very little information that I could add that they wouldn’t already know,” he said. “That is another thing that we found out during the start of the pandemic. There was information overload on every channel. When I first began I had a few Facebook Live sessions to inform people what was new and we quickly found out that we were just adding to the news fatigue because it was everywhere all the time, so I left my message to when we were providing vaccines and testing and any other factual, service-based announcements.”
He also discussed his thoughts on the new variant of the virus, Omicron.
“I know as much as anybody else knows. It seems to be less severe than Delta and let’s hope that it is,” he expressed. “I’m assuming there will probably be another variant after this. I’m assuming it is going to be with us every year like the flu is ... so I’m preparing mentally that that is what we are going to be dealing with.”
Looking ahead toward next year, Gentry predicted that there will be advances in treatment for the virus.
“You still have movement going to improve the vaccine and that is what will push for — more vaccinations — but I think we will see more research and success and advances in medical approaches to treating those that have a positive infection,” he expressed. “I think we are moving forward to a better year in 2022. I think on the economy side we are poised to do great things. If we can fix the supply chain globally we are poised to do great things, but so much of it is beyond our control locally which is the frustrating part. We have people here willing to go to work, we have great infrastructure, great employees but so much is out of our hands on the global scale. But we are going to be optimistic and positive for 2022.”
