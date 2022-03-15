A normal day at school became a life-saving situation for a local teacher recently.
On Thursday, March 3, McMinn County Schools Assistant Principal Mandy Falls saved the life of a Rogers Creek Elementary School student during a choking incident.
Falls — who roves between Rogers Creek, E.K. Baker and Calhoun schools — said students were just getting out of gym class that day when the incident took place.
She said she noticed a 2nd grade student who appeared to be struggling to breathe.
“I happened to be in the right place at the right time,” she said.
Falls said at first it appeared that the student was simply trying to cough, but then she noticed that the student was pointing at a bottle that didn’t have a cap on it and that’s when Falls made the connection.
“I started doing the Heimlich maneuver, I had to do three thrusts,” Falls said.
As she was doing that, second grade teacher Emma Barnett went to get the school nurse and with the nurse came several other teachers with first responder training.
“It was really kind of a group effort,” Falls said.
As the incident was going on, Falls said her primary focus was on getting the bottle cap clear.
“I was getting a little nervous after the first thrust and it didn’t come up,” she said, but a sense of relief came when the bottle cap was finally out. “I was pleased and relieved everyone was able to respond. It’s a sign we always have to be prepared and ready to respond.”
Falls noted that she’s had previous first responder training, as it is offered by the county and there are periodic drills throughout the school year for these types of situations.
“The county definitely has us prepared for it,” she said.
Falls noted that the student understandably appeared to be “scared” during the incident, but was able to give the “universal choking sign” to Falls so she could understand what was happening.
After the incident was over, the nurse took the student to her office to ensure the student was OK.
Falls was recognized Thursday during the McMinn County School Board’s monthly meeting for her response during the incident.
