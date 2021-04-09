In honor of National Poetry Month, E.G. Fisher Public Library officials have announced a Poetry Month Celebration scheduled for April 23 with guest speakers Alice Friman and Dr. Patricia Waters.
The celebration will be an in-person event with both morning and afternoon readings scheduled for 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., respectively. The event will also be broadcast through the library’s Facebook account where viewers can interact with the live show and ask questions to the presenters.
All social distancing guidelines will be in place during this event for the safety of both guests and participants. Library officials ask that interested parties wear a mask and remain at least six feet away from other groups.
The library will provide masks and hand sanitizer to help ensure the safety of the patrons. This program is free of charge.
