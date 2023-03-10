McMinn County High School hosted its annual life maze on Wednesday, a time for students to learn about consequences and rewards for their actions. Shown here, a group of students ended up planning for their fake wedding during the event.
McMinn County High School hosted its annual life maze on Wednesday, a time for students to learn about consequences and rewards for their actions. Shown here, a group of students ended up planning for their fake wedding during the event.
Dewey Morgan | The Daily Post-Athenian
Shown here, Elexis Foster of the Tennessee Department of Health talks with MCHS student Brayden Fletcher about healthy relationships during Wednesday’s life maze at McMinn County High School.
McMinn County High School students received life lessons in the form of a maze on Wednesday.
The annual life maze event was held at MCHS throughout the day on Wednesday, sponsored by Full Circle for Women’s One Life Program, McMinn County Schools and the McMinn County Health Department.
The event was held in the gym at McMinn County High School and features booths set up representing different stages of a person’s life. Booths on hand stood for events such as a wedding, court, EMTs responding to a wreck, the bank and jail.
According to MCS Coordinated School Health Director Shelby Roberts, about 60 people showed up to volunteer to help man booths for the life maze.
“We couldn’t do it without them,” she said. When students start the maze, they follow randomized life choices and can see their pursuit of a successful life derailed by four different temptations that can be drawn.
Once their journey through the maze is complete, an exit interview is held where an official talks with them about what happened to them and what goals they have for their real life. Event organizers stress making good choices to the students through the event.
“We tell them that we believe in them and encourage them to chase their dreams and goals,” Roberts noted. “We want to encourage them to make good choices.”
The life maze was founded in 2011 with assistance from then-Coordinated School Health Director Norma Barham.
There was also a life maze scheduled for McMinn Central High School on Friday, but it was postponed due to the Chargerettes taking part in the TSSAA state basketball tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.