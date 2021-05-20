The McMinn County Education Foundation (MCEF) Youth Leadership Program celebrated its Class of 2021 at McMinn County High School on May 4.
Local students from 6th, 7th and 8th grades throughout the Athens City, Etowah City and McMinn County schools were selected through an application process. Each of these students wrote an essay about their future leadership goals and asked two adult leaders who know them well to write a reference for them indicating the leadership qualities they have seen these students display at school and in the community.
There were 56 students chosen from about 125 applicants this year. “They have shown exemplary leadership qualities through their roles in their churches, scouts, sports, in the classroom and in many other clubs and organizations,” stated a news release from MCEF. “These students have lofty leadership goals.”
As part of the program, Shazzon Bradley, former McMinn County High School standout and University of Tennessee and NFL player, told the students in attendance that “the will to prepare is more important than the will to win.”
He also stressed the importance of choosing friends carefully because their influence may make or break a person. He filled them in on what it was like growing up in McMinn County and how he had the realization as a ninth grader that if he wanted to succeed he would have to work hard.
