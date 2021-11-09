Industrial employers throughout McMinn County, like all other business areas, are currently seeking more employees.
According to McMinn County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Lindsey Ferguson, there are very few industrial employers not seeking employees.
“COVID has been a huge challenge that made everything a little bit worse and we are still dealing with the effects of COVID and what we are seeing is that people are not re-entering the workforce,” Ferguson said. “We are trying to get people to re-enter the work force and the people that do start looking for a job we want to make sure they have the training necessary to be skilled and qualified candidates for these positions.”
Ferguson believes the end to the current hiring crisis may not be “right around the corner.”
“I think this is a new challenge that we will have to overcome,” she expressed. “I think as for long term effects that it will vary from business to business. People are exploring other options and at the end of the day the question is how do they remain in operation, so business owners need to reflect on what can change to remain open, so I think it will be a lot of partnerships and working together in the future to try to get everybody in the same boat.”
Ferguson believes there could be various reasons for people to decide not return to the workforce at the present time.
“What we are seeing is people not re-entering the workforce — for example a mother who is trying to work around school or find childcare,” Ferguson said. “You are also seeing people who are around retiring age and are choosing not to re-enter the workforce, so I think it is an accumulation of many different factors.”
She believes that the businesses in McMinn County are resilient and will overcome the obstacles that currently stand against them.
“This is a hard time for them and they are really trying to make the best out of a hard situation,” she expressed. “Hopefully we can create a good partnership and figure out the best ways for us to make these businesses successful and keep McMinn County as successful as it has been.”
