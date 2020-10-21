SMYRNA — It was a tough morning for the Lady Tigers volleyball team on Tuesday, but they plan on fighting back today.
Meigs County lost in three sets to defending Class 1A state champion Summertown in the first round of the state volleyball tournament at Stewart’s Creek High School. The Lady Eagles showed why they are the defending champions with a 27-7, 25-9, 25-11 victory over Meigs.
“They are the defending state champs, that’s for sure,” Meigs Coach Nicole Swafford said. “You get used to the speed of the game, you get used to the shellshock of being in the state tournament, you get used to a lot of things. We just have to come out swinging tomorrow.”
The Lady Tigers (18-1) will face Union City (15-6) in the loser’s bracket of the double-elimination tournament 2:30 p.m. CDT today. While it’s certainly not ideal to start off the tournament with a loss, Swafford said somebody from the bottom half of the bracket will reach the title game, so it might as well be Meigs County.
“But every year somebody comes out of the loser’s bracket and there’s no reason why this year it can’t be us,” Swafford said. “We’ve earned every point to get here. We are going to bounce back from this and continue to fight another day.”
Union City (15-6) lost to Watertown (34-6) in three sets. Watertown is the team Summertown defeated in the state tournament last year.
Meigs competed well against the defending state champions early with Ansley Wade and Ella Crowder each getting kills as Meigs trailed just 5-3 early. But then Summertown took over with hard spikes that Meigs had trouble returning.
Part of that was Summertown, which Swafford agreed was the hardest hitting team they have faced all year. Whereas Meigs often had the advantage at the net with Scott, Wade and Olivia Miller that was not the case against Summertown.
The Lady Eagles finished the set with a 20-4 run and took the set 25-7.
Summertown took an 8-2 lead in the second set, but the Lady Tigers battled back to make it 9-5, with Anna Crowder earning a kill for Meigs’ fifth point.
Summertown regained control and was up 16-6. Later, a kill by Scott and a service ace by Sarah Swafford made it 17-9, Summertown, but the Lady Eagles went on to take the second set 25-9.
Meigs County held its own early in the third set with Miller, Ella Crowder, and Wade each contributing kills as the game was tied 4-4. Later Meigs trailed just 8-6 after a block by Ella Scott.
However, the Lady Eagles began to control the set shortly after that as the Lady Tigers were constantly having to fend off hard spikes and couldn’t set up spikes of their own.
Summertown gained a 16-9 lead before a block and a good serve by Wade made it 16-11, but the Lady Eagles finished off the set with a 9-0 run to win the third and final set 25-11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.