The Etowah Area Chamber of Commerce is planning to set up flags to honor veterans on May 25.
According to Etowah Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Durant Tullock, they hold this event twice a year.
“We do this during Veterans Day and Memorial Day,” Tullock said. “We put the flags up for a period of about two weeks and each of the flags are bought in honor or in memory of a veteran.”
He noted the veterans do not have to be from Etowah.
“They can be your family member from anywhere because we don’t just honor our veterans, we honor all veterans,” he expressed.
Tullock started the project in 2015 after a person entered his office and asked if the city did anything for Memorial Day.
“The man asked me what we did for Memorial Day and I told him nothing and he said that was an embarrassment,” Tullock recalled. “I decided that I was going to change that and so I had a young lady that we were talking to in town say that a town had put up flags to honor the veterans, so I decided that I would get that started in Etowah.”
He hoped they would receive interest from the town once it started.
“I had hoped we would get at least 20 to 30 people wanting to put up a flag in Etowah and we had over 100,” Tullock said. “Now we have built it up to 400 flags and I am proud to continue this and will continue to do this even if we have 1,000 flags.”
There is a cost of $40 for a flag and that goes toward upkeep of the display.
“We only use American-made flags and every once in awhile I have to replace flags, so that is the reason why we charge $40,” he stated. “They are all put up by volunteers ... Each flag has a card on it that contains the veteran’s name and their military information on it, so it is very labor intensive putting them up and taking them down, but we want people, as they drive by Etowah, Tennessee, to see that we support our veterans. I don’t want a veteran to ever think that we don’t do anything for them. I want them to know that we are very proud of them and that we support them.”
The flags are set up in front of the L&N Depot, which is also known as Veterans Park.
“The monument in the center represents people who were killed in World War I,” he noted. “We also have a Vietnam memorial and a Korean memorial in the park as well.”
Those who are interested in obtaining a flag for a veteran in their family can do so by visiting the Etowah Area Chamber of Commerce at the L&N Depot.
“The thing that makes me so me so proud is when I have families come down here and take pictures with their grandfather’s flag or a family member who has passed away because they want to remember their family member,” he expressed. “One of the best memories I have of putting up the flag was that we had a gentleman come here with his daughter and she showed him the flag, which he didn’t know that a flag had been bought in his honor, and he cried because he said that it was the first time anybody had ever thanked him for his service and that to me is what this is all about.”
