An Athens man, Zach Caylor, is ushering in the Halloween spirit with an expansive yard decoration.
Caylor expressed his excitement for Halloween, believing this year will be one of the biggest years that trick-or-treaters will be roaming towards houses.
“I know my Halloween group (Halloween in Athens TN on Facebook) is really excited, we have well over 2,500 people now, so when I hear them say how excited they are it really makes me that much more excited,” Caylor said. “I do quite a big graveyard scene with an overlap that features a little bit of everything. I have some creatures coming out on Halloween night, I have a 25 foot spider web in the front yard and I have the graveyard theme that stretches from my yard to my neighbor’s yard, which they gave me permission to do this year.”
Caylor stated he has more than 100 decorations for the holiday and they are a mixture of store bought decorations and some that he has made himself.
“It has been building up for years and I build some stuff myself too,” he noted. “I like building my own animatronics and props, which I try to use things that people have never really seen or something that people know of but haven’t got to experience in real life.”
His collection of Halloween decorations started when he was 13 years old and he has been setting up his ever growing scene for the past 10 years.
“When I was little I used to go to all these houses and so many people used to decorate their houses so big that it would really spark your imagination and that is what got me,” he expressed. “With Halloween, it is a time when you can be creepy and silly and really build up that community spirit and decorating is just a way of outwardly expressing our artistic skill in the form of Halloween decorations.”
Caylor stated this year has warmed his heart to see many more people decorating for the holiday than in previous years.
“It doesn’t take much to really get kids excited,” he said. “Place a few pumpkins, maybe a spider web or two, and that is all you really need and it is just exciting.”
Caylor started his Facebook group roughly six years ago.
“I started this up because a few years ago not many people were decorating for Halloween, which is understandable because we had the recession in ’08, people were scared after 9/11 and it is all understandable, but I started the page because I started getting a lot of trick-or-treaters here who would tell me that they didn’t know where to go or that nobody was giving out candy. So I talked to some people and they said it was because times got hard, which again is completely understandable,” Caylor stated. “I started doing a street name list for the City of Athens, nothing official, to give an opportunity for trick-or-treaters and parents to know what places are decorating and giving out candy.”
The Facebook page offers many additional forms of information from candy ideas, costume ideas and more for those who are interested.
“To see the community’s spirit come to life, during Halloween, and to see people taking their children to see other people and festivities is really exciting,” Caylor said. “Everything that I have done was really to help the community’s spirit thrive and a great way of doing that is celebrating Halloween.”
