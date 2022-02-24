Two new businesses beginning construction in Athens led to the city’s second highest quarter of the year in 2021.
During Tuesday’s Athens City Council meeting, Community Development Director Anthony Casteel gave his quarterly report covering October through December of 2021. He noted that during that time frame, the city experienced 18 new housing starts and $9.6 million of value added.
Casteel stated that two new businesses led the way in value for their new construction starts in the quarter — a new Weigel’s Convenience Store on Decatur Pike added $2.5 million in value and the new Aldi on Decatur Pike added $2.2 million. The third largest construction project of the quarter was the rebuild of the Athens Housing Authority building, adding $570,000 in value.
The first quarter of 2021 garnered the most value added, at more than $28.8 million, with the second quarter adding more than $2.1 million and the third quarter adding more than $1.02 million.
Those projects helped 2021 become the second best year for construction value in Athens in the past decade, with more than $41.6 million in value added throughout the year.
The biggest year for value added in construction over the past decade was 2015, with more than $43.1 million.
The top five construction projects in 2021, according to Casteel, were the Athens consolidated schools project at $20 million; Weigel’s; Aldi; Aspen Dental at $740,000; and the Athens Housing rebuild.
There were also 37 new residential housing starts over the course of the year, he said.
“We’re seeing growth in both sectors now,” Casteel noted.
He added that Athens hasn’t seen that many new housing starts in one year since he started in his current role 10 years ago.
“There’s a lot of other sites being prepared as well,” Mayor Bo Perkinson noted.
