A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for aggravated vehicular homicide last week.
Brandon Lee Hale, 28, pleaded guilty to Class A felony aggravated vehicular homicide in front of McMinn County Criminal Court Judge Andrew Freiberg on Feb. 1.
As a result of the plea, Hale received 15 years in the Tennessee Department of Corrections (TDOC) as a standard offender, meaning he must complete 60% of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole.
Hale was required to pay a total of $3,000 in fines, as well as having his driver’s license revoked for 10 years.
Hale was indicted by the McMinn County Grand Jury on the charge on Nov. 17, 2020 and earned about two and a half months of pre-trial jail credit as the case worked its way through the court system.
