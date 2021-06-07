Public Meetings Jun 7, 2021 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ATHENSCity Council will hold a study session on Monday, June 7, at 5:45 p.m. at the Athens Municipal Building.CALHOUNCity Commission will meet on Monday, June 7, at 6 p.m. at City Hall.DECATURThe following meetings will be held on Tuesday, June 8, at the Decatur Municipal Building: 6 p.m. —Decatur Municipal Planning Commission; and 7 p.m. —Decatur Board of Aldermen. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags City Council Institutes Building Industry Decatur Municipal Planning Commission City Commission Session Decatur Board Alderman Decatur Municipal Building Decaturthe Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Tina Tuggle resigns, leaving city manager vacancy in Etowah Police reports for day, June 2, 2021 Police reports for Friday, June 4, 2021 Helen Rose Woody Police reports for Monday, May 31, 2021 Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form
