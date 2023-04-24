Seventeen area students signed on the dotted line to enroll at Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Athens last week. The students signed during a signing day celebration on Thursday at the Athens campus. Signees included students from McMinn, Meigs, Monroe and Bradley counties. Shown here are welding technology signees Tyler Evans (McMinn Central High School), Noah Lankford (McMinn County High School), Jet Cline (Tellico Plains High School) and Isaac Dalton (Tellico Plains High School) with instructor Pat Miller looking on.
Dewey Morgan | The Daily Post-Athenian
Mechanical Maintenance Electrical and Instrumentation signee Thomas Ziegler from Meigs County High School signs with TCAT-Athens Thursday as instructor Tommy Tilley watches.
Four local counties were represented Thursday afternoon when Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Athens held its annual signing day.
The event saw 17 students sign with the vocational college, covering McMinn, Meigs, Monroe and Bradley counties.
New TCAT-Athens President Susan Hatto said she was pleased to see the group of students coming into the school.
“This is an exciting step toward your future,” she said.
All the students who signed on Thursday are dual enrollment and Hatto noted that they were required to have a 90% average or better as well to take part.
“Today I want to applaud you for your hard work and dedication while in high school,” she said.
Hatto noted that 72% of students fully complete their education at TCAT-Athens, while that number is at 26.6% at community colleges. She said TCAT-Athens has four programs that have 100% placement in a field upon completion.
“When you get done here and you complete, the chances that you will get a job in your career are high,” she said. “If you build upon your dual enrollment success, the work you did while in high school, then you’re going to be able to have a career you choose in the field you want to work in.”
The students who were set to sign on Thursday were:
Automotive technology
Michael Mullins (McMinn Central)
Zach Newman (McMinn Central)
Steven Price (McMinn County) was not present
Collision repair technology
Hunter Collins (McMinn Central)
Midnight Freeman (McMinn Central)
Ashton Morrow (McMinn Central)
Brallan Ortiz-Ruiz (Bradley Central)
Practical nursing
Beth Ann Roberts (McMinn County)
Mechanical Maintenance Electrical and Instrumentation
