The McMinn Senior Activity Center, located at 205 McMinn Avenue in Athens, offers many activities for older people — everything from computer classes to exercise classes, to meals and more. The center is open to anyone 50 years or older without membership or cost.
The center has been working to add programs that would interest older adults in the community. One suggestion was a hiking club.
The center had been planning a walking club for a while now thanks to the interest in the Walk with Ease Program that is taught by UT Extension Agent and Arthritis Foundation instructor Sarah Kite that will be hosted at the center this May. However, thanks to a partnership with Athens Mayor Steve Sherlin’s “Move with the Mayor” Spring Challenge, the Happy Hikers have been born.
The first walk of the Happy Hikers will be at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, at the Health Triangle at Eureka Trail. Everyone is welcome, especially those aged 50 and up. This is a convenient section that provides educational signs on how to stay fit and eat right. Novice walkers will find this flat, half-mile section a great way to ease into exercise.
The center’s goal is to one day have a 15-passenger bus to help transport seniors to events and activities, but in the meantime, participants are asked to meet at the trailhead. Parking is available at the western trailhead at 1400 East Madison Avenue (Highway 307) in Athens, about a mile north of Prof Powers Park directly across from Fairview Road. Everyone who joins the “Move with the Mayor” hike will receive a free pedometer.
“Older seniors that might have difficulty in keeping up with others or navigating trails will be able to enjoy the walking trail located at the Senior Activity Center while Happy Hikers will be able to venture out to explore the walkable trails located in our community,” said McMinn Senior Activity Center Executive Director Diane Hutsell.
“Our vision for the Happy Hikers is to explore the region, including the longer version of the Eureka, but also the Athens Loop at Athens Regional Park. And with being at the foothills of the Cherokee National Forest, there are many more opportunities to explore nature, get a little exercise as well as meet like-minded individuals. Sometimes we might end up with a sit-down meal together in a restaurant or picnic if weather permits,” she continued. “We’ll go wherever our Happy Hikers want to explore. The goal is maintaining friendships, getting exercise and enjoying nature and ourselves.”
For information on the Happy Hikers or any other program at the McMinn Senior Activity Center, call 423-745-6830; find the center’s programs online at www.mcminnseniors.com; or find the center on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.