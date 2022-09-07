Athenians have been active when it’s come to conflict throughout the town’s history and how those post-war times have been handled have had significant impacts on the area.
Marking the City of Athens’ 200th anniversary, Dr. Steve Byrum, a historian native to Athens, spoke during the city’s recent bicentennial celebration at the Market Park Pavilion.
Byrum’s recollection of Athenian history stretched back to ancient times, with a previous story covering much of it in the Tuesday, Sept. 6 edition of The DPA. But he also spoke about more modern times, including the Civil War, World War II and the time in between.
Civil War
Regarding the War Between the States, Byrum said there was a statement to be made here.
“It was different here than what the broad brush stroke myths say,” Byrum said. “It wasn’t that Tennessee was just part of the South and suddenly you just had every southern cause going here that you could imagine. We were mixed here — and I mean we were really mixed here and I mean there was a really powerful anti-secessionist movement that had its birth right here. And it was one of the most powerful voices against the dissolution of the Union in the whole United States.”
When a vote came up regarding the question at hand, Byrum recalled it being very lopsided.
“In 1861 when the Tennessee governor called for a convention to decide which way Tennessee would go, they had a vote in McMinn County and 439 people voted to leave the Union and 1,457 said we can stay together and figure out how to live as one,” Byrum said.
That gave rise to a local man who led a very consequential life — a Methodist preacher named William Brownlow.
“He preached two miles down Cedar Springs Road at a Methodist campground,” Byrum said. “He gained the name Parson Brownlow and he believed God thought people ought to stay together — it didn’t matter if they were Indian or black or white or north or south.”
This didn’t make Brownlow very popular in the south, according to Byrum.
“Brownlow became a hunted man, a renegade, and had to hide out for all of the Civil War,” he explained. “After the Civil War, right out of Athens, Tennessee, Parson Brownlow was named the first post-war governor of the State of Tennessee. He did two things — he declared universal suffrage for all southern soldiers, he was not going to let Tennessee be a place where southern soldiers were hurt or abused or taken advantage of, and the second thing he did was he outlawed in the State of Tennessee the Ku Klux Klan because the Ku Klux Klan had no place in the Tennessee that he saw moving into the future.”
Post-war period
According to Byrum, Brownlow’s decisions made a tough time in the nation far more manageable in this state.
“Because of a man from Athens, Tennessee did not suffer the terrors of Reconstruction like Mississippi and Louisiana and Alabama. It became a different kind of place,” Byrum noted. “Because of what happened here and because it was different from the rest of the Reconstruction South, there was a boom of industry in Athens. People came here because they could build businesses here and it was safe and secure and they could find a place here that wasn’t eaten up by post-war chaos.”
North Athens, Byrum noted, was “advertised as a utopian, ideal city.”
“They planned a city up there with laid out streets and houses, with new schools, with a railroad spur that would run through, with five different mills,” Byrum said. “R.G. Fisher, who had the biggest house in town which sat right there before it burned down where the First Baptist Church is, brought all kinds of textile mills to North Athens, brought a sewing machine factory to North Athens, brought a typewriter invention to North Athens. The whole place changed because it became an industrial center.”
The prosperity at the time in the local area also brought railroads, as L&N and Southern both invested here, he noted.
“In 1905, Etowah, Tennessee, was the fastest growing town east of the Mississippi River in the United States,” Byrum said. “(Andrew) Carnegie came there and built a library. I think that’s when they started the competition between Etowah and Athens in everything they could compete in. I have been at an Etowah and Athens football game where gunshots broke out, so help me.”
With industry and growth came the need for places for these new people to lay their head at night, Byrum recalled.
“Between Etowah and Tellico they built the White Cliff Springs Hotel and, if you’ve never seen a picture of that, you need to go see a picture,” he said. “Not to be outdone, they went up on Watertank Hill and people in Athens built the Grandview Hotel. Go look at pictures of it, it was grand.”
However, the “biggest fire that ever burned in Athens up to that time” in 1907 ended the Grandview’s lifespan.
“Two of my wife’s uncles ... went up there after it had all cooled off and picked up bricks, sold them for 10 cents a hundred when they carted them to Wesleyan’s campus where they contributed to building the buildings up there on campus.”
But the peacetime didn’t last long and it affected both McMinn County and Athens.
World War II
“Company B of the 117th infantry of the 16th Army unit called ‘Old Hickory’ was formed and its armory was right here,” Byrum said. “Young men volunteered from all across this town and across this county to go and be a part of those initial preparations for war.”
The “Old Hickory” unit also distinguished itself in combat as well.
“Company B landed at Normandy, Company B fought through the hedgerows before Saint-Lo, Company B fought through what the Germans thought was the impenetrable Siegfried Line and Company B was right in the middle of the Battle of the Bulge and ended up with victory at the Roer River in Germany,” he said. “This military unit became the most military decorated unit in World War II in Europe. This military unit coming right out of Athens put more general officers into high staff positions in the U.S. Army than any other company its size or near its size.”
Byrum also spent time talking about various important citizens in the history of Athens, as well as the Battle of Athens and its impact on the area. More of his comments on those topics will be covered in an upcoming edition of The DPA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.