The McMinn County Sheriff’s Department is gearing up for its annual Shop with a Cop event that is currently planned to take place on Dec. 16.
McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy expressed his excitement for the upcoming event.
“We are very excited every year about Shop with a Cop. It is something our staff really looks forward to,” Guy said. “There’s nothing like helping out some great kids and our officers find it very rewarding. We can’t thank our local Walmart enough for partnering with us and hosting the event every year.”
The event allows for officers from different law enforcement agencies to Christmas shop with children who come from families that may not be able to afford a lot during the holidays.
“We always get great feedback from the kids and their families,” he noted. “It’s very touching when the kids buy a few things for themselves and then want to shop for their parents or their siblings.”
Guy believes the event is important to help families who may be struggling during the holiday season.
“This gives the family a way to provide some Christmas presents to their kids,” he noted. “It is also important to us because it gives us the opportunity to reach out to the community and work with our partners at Walmart who have been so good to work with.”
Children are selected to participate in the event through their local schools.
“It’s a pretty standard way we do it every year. It’s not a program that people sign up for. Kids are nominated by their schools, one boy and one girl per local school,” Guy said. “We do their paperwork and meet them at Walmart, provide them each with a $100 gift card and an officer takes them shopping for Christmas.”
The public has helped sponsor this event over the years through making donations to the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department.
“We are still accepting donations, but we prefer them to be in the form of a Walmart gift card for up to $100. Each $100 card goes directly to the child for them to shop with,” Guy stated. “We truly appreciate the public support we’ve received over the years. Our partnership with our community and with Walmart make all this possible”
For those who wish to make a donation, either bring $100 Walmart gift cards to the sheriff’s office or make a check out to AB Fundraising for Shop with a Cop and deliver it to the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department.
