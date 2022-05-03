Election day is here and early voting turnout was low for this cycle.
According to McMinn County Administrator of Elections TeAnna McKinney, there were 1,888 people who participated in early voting.
“It was a low turnout,” McKinney said, noting that “1,794 were Republican and 94 Democrat.”
McKinney stated the turnout was lower than normal when compared to previous similar election years.
“In the beginning I thought there would be a little more since we have several county commission races contested, but then as I looked at it, when you don’t have a lot of things contested the turnout is typically lower,” she noted. “We have 10th Judicial District contested, which I thought would bring out more people, but not this time. Normally when you have a county mayor or sheriff race contested that brings out a lot more people and I know that in some counties that did have those contested races, their turnout was a little larger.”
She predicts there could be a low turnout on election day as well.
“Since both early voting sites weren’t busy I think we’ll see a low turnout on election day as well,” McKinney stated. “I do hope that we see more people arrive on election day, though, and cast their votes.”
Voters interested in participating in the election can cast their votes between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. today. Voters will need to bring their state ID.
Voters in Precinct 1, which is typically held at City Park School, will need to go to a different location to vote.
“We originally moved it to the senior center because of all of the construction at the school, but then a ceiling fell in at the senior center,” McKinney noted. “The new location will be at Keith (Memorial United Methodist) Church, in the new part behind the sanctuary.”
Sample ballots can be found on the election commission’s website at www.mcminnelections.com and any questions voters may have about the elections can be answered by calling the election commission office at (423) 745-0843 or by visiting govotetn.gov
There are no contested races on the Democratic side. The contested races on the Republican ballot today include:
District 1 County Commission has five Republicans contesting for two seats — Daniel Boyd, Brent Carter, Rob Lambert, Tracey (Tad) Simpson and Scott D. Williams.
District 2 County Commission features four Republicans competing for two seats — Jarrod C. Alexander, Jared Lynn, J.W. McPhail and Jerry L. Millsaps.
District 5 County Commission features three Republicans and one Democrat going for two seats, as Republicans David Crews, Travis Crisp and Scott Curtis are on the ballot along with Democrat James E. Cockrum.
The School Board District 1 seat features two Republican candidates, Quinten Howard and Joe Malone.
School Board District 2’s seat also features two Republican candidates contending for it, Kevin L. Goins and Mike Lowry.
District 4 features two Republican candidates for the lone seat up, Ken A. Armstrong and Bill Irvin.
District 5 also has two Republican candidates for one seat with Vince Brown and Dustin Prichard on the ballot. In the general election, Independent Katie Brady also plans to run.
Republicans Sandra Donaghy and Paul Rush will face off for criminal court judge of the 10th Judicial District.
Tenth Judicial District Attorney General will also be a contested seat between Republicans Steve Crump and Stephen Hatchett.
The position of circuit court clerk will also see competition between two Republicans, Doug Bailey and Rhonda Cooley.
