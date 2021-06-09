Ham radio operators from McMinn County and the surrounding area will be on the air for a nationwide event June 26 through June 27.
Ham radio operators from the McMinn County Amateur Radio Club will be participating in a national amateur radio exercise from 1 p.m. on that Saturday until 1 p.m. that Sunday. Hams from across North America will be participating in the field day by establishing temporary ham radio stations in public locations to demonstrate their skill and service.
This year’s event is also noteworthy given that a particularly active hurricane season is predicted, according to officials.
“Hams have a long history of serving our communities when storms or other disasters damage critical communication infrastructure, including cell towers,” stated a news release from the club.
The McMinn County Amateur Radio Club will set up their Field Day Event at the Athens Regional Park’s Lake Pavilion on Saturday, June 26 through June 27.
Area citizens are welcome to attend. Everyone will be able to watch the operations, talk with ham radio operators and ask questions.
For more information contact Bob Miller at kc4k uz@comcast.net
