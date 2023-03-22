The McMinn Senior Activity Center has seen growth since re-opening from the forced closure due to water damage.
According to Senior Center Director Diane Hutsell, the center has been thriving since re-opening on March 10.
“Things have been going wonderfully. We have had so many of our regular faces back and a lot of new people have joined,” Hutsell said. “The grand reopening has sparked some interest. We are excited to have everybody back and we have some great things coming up.”
The necessity of a re-opening came about from the center being forced to close due to water damage from a broken pipe during subzero temperatures in December.
“Everyone who has been inside of our building since the reopening has loved it,” she noted. “We loved our building but every now and then everybody needs a new makeover and to see everything so fresh is invigorating.”
Along with the renovations from the water damage, the center has made some changes to the rental space that is available.
“We have always had a space that you could rent to hold parties, receptions, etc., but when the pipe burst in the activity room that we rented out, that whole room got a makeover,” Hutsell expressed. “We now have this beautiful space that can hold up to 225 people and we have a great new sound system too. We are going to be a great spot for weddings, parties and more, so if you are looking for a great place to rent that is accessible and affordable, come see us.”
Hutsell noted the center has seen a 7% growth compared to this time last year.
“As for our activities, our Bingo has been doing well, we have a lot of men and women who have been participating in pool (billiards) and we have brought back Wii bowling,” Hutsell said. “We are going to bring in karaoke, watch some games and virtual travel. That should start next month and we will virtually travel through all of the national parks.”
A returning program will be exercise programs with Sarah Kite from the McMinn County UT Ag Extension Office.
“With the warmer weather starting up we will be starting our walking club,” Hutsell noted. “We do some walking here but while our facility is beautiful, the senior center is more than just a building. So we will go out and walk the Eureka Trail, the Regional Park trail and of course we will be bringing out other outdoor events such as horse shoes and shuffle board tournaments as the weather warms up.”
Hutsell has several goals that she would like to achieve for the center as well, with one of them being to obtain a 15 passenger or more bus for the center.
“We have a lot of seniors that either can’t or don’t drive and they are having to walk to the grocery store or they have volunteers who have been taking them, but we would love to have a bus where we could take them to their needed resources once a week or so,” she stated. “We have great resources with Sethra or My Ride but they can’t always help them so this is something that we can expand on.”
Hutsell would also like to see the revival of older programs and partnerships.
“We had a Lunch With Friends program where churches and businesses would bring in meals but COVID disrupted that,” she noted. “If there happens to be a church or organization that would like to come in with a prepared meal or donate something where we can provide a meal, we feed about three dozen seniors a day, They can reach out to us here at the center, in person or by phone.”
In addition to the Lunch With Friends Program, the center is also looking for volunteers. Those interested in volunteering can do so by visiting or calling the center at (423) 745-6830.
“There is also the Senior Community Employment Program through Goodwill where we hire seniors who hit a certain income bracket and they can come work here for 20 hours a week,” she noted. “We have a lot of service opportunities and if anybody would feel it in their heart to donate funds they can do so as well. Anybody interested in helping us can do so by calling us, coming by directly or e-mail us by visiting our website.”
