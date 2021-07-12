McMinn County officials have recently expressed concern about a significant loss of revenue from housing state inmates.
During discussion of the 2021-22 county budget, which was approved on June 30, County Finance Director Jason Luallen pointed out perhaps his biggest area of concern — a sharp decline in the reimbursement McMinn County receives from the state Contracted Prisoner Board.
The line item for this revenue was projected at just over $1.4 million during the previous fiscal year. Actual collections at the time of passage of the new budget was less than half that amount.
McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy stated last month in his report at the McMinn County Commission’s strategic planning retreat that the two primary reasons for this loss of revenue are COVID-related.
Guy noted that the court system was largely put on pause during the pandemic and has only recently begun hearing criminal cases again. At the time of Guy’s report, there were a total of 23 sentenced felons being held as state inmates out of a total jail population of 248. There were 122 felons awaiting sentencing at that time.
Guy also pointed out the effect of the pandemic on the state prison system as a whole.
“The number of state inmates is drastically low due to TDOC (Tennessee Department of Corrections) calling inmates up to prison to replace their COVID releases,” stated Guy in his report, also noting that the McMinn County Jail normally houses more than 100 state inmates.
During a budget committee meeting prior to the commission retreat, Luallen said the 23 state inmates housed by McMinn County at that time would generate $327,000 of county revenue projected over one year.
“Two years ago, we had a budget of $1,565,000 coming in from the Contracted Prisoner Board,” explained Luallen. “We took a $140,000 stab at reducing that in our (2020-21) budget in hopes that it would start rebounding. Instead, it continues to plummet.”
In anticipation of further losses over the next fiscal year, the 2021-22 budget projects revenues of just under $500,000 for housing state inmates, which is about 33% lower than actual collections from 2020-21.
McMinn County Mayor John Gentry explained that felons awaiting sentencing that are housed in the county jail are not yet considered state inmates and, therefore, not subject to state reimbursement. Gentry said he fears that, as the court system resumes and these cases are adjudicated, these felons will receive “credit for time served” as a county inmate.
“… which is great for them, but they were on our nickel the whole time even though they end up with a felony,” he said. “And we were the state’s prison system for a year.”
Gentry said he has heard from other county mayors throughout the state with the same issues and concerns.
“We barely have enough inmates — sentenced felons — to operate our kitchen as trusties and do trusty jobs,” added Guy.
County officials agreed it is difficult to project how soon this situation can be remedied.
“One would assume once all those (state prison) beds start to get filled up again that it will again spill out over into the county facilities,” said Guy, who also noted that criminal cases often take a long time to adjudicate, which could also delay a rebound in the state inmate population.
