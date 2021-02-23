Decatur City Clerk Bridget Roberts graduated recently from the Tennessee Certified Public Manager (CPM) program after the year-long course.
CPM is a program of the Naifeh Center for Effective Leadership, an agency of the UT Institute for Public Service.
Fifty-three participants from local, state and federal government positions virtually graduated as members of the program’s 2021 class. The Tennessee CPM program had cohorts in Knoxville, Nashville and Jackson.
The ceremony included a keynote address from Deputy to the Governor and Chief Counsel Lang Wiseman.
Participants in the yearlong program learn about current trends in public management by hearing from subject-matter experts with experience in the field.
The program helps participants gain proficiency in seven fundamental areas: personal and organizational integrity, self-development, work management, public service, leadership of people, change leadership and systemic integration.
The Tennessee CPM program is accredited by the National Certified Public Manager Consortium and available to UT employees.
For more information on the CPM program visit leadership.tennessee.edu
