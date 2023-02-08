Now that Republicans have control of the U.S. House of Representatives, U.S. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-Tenn.) has been made a cardinal.
Fleischmann has served on the Energy and Water Development Subcommittee in the House ever since he was made an appropriator about a decade ago. Now, with the November election securing a Republican majority, Fleischmann will lead that committee.
“It’s what we affectionately call a cardinal in D.C. dialect,” Fleischmann said. “I’m one of 12 cardinals in Congress.”
Fleischmann said he believes being in this position will directly benefit the area he represents, which includes McMinn County, but also the entire state.
“I now have the ability to write the energy and water bill, which covers projects on both the energy and water side,” he said.
That will extend to being involved with the U.S. Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge Reservation, which covers about 37,000 acres of federally owned land in Anderson and Roane counties. He said there’s about a $7.4 billion federal investment in the reservation, but the economic impact in the area is much greater.
“It has a $50 billion economic impact on the surrounding counties and that would certainly include McMinn and Monroe counties as well,” he said.
Fleischmann serves on the House Appropriations Committee and, as part of that, he serves on three subcommittees — Energy and Water; Labor, Health and Human Services; and Homeland Security. He remains Tennessee’s sole appropriator in the House.
“That not only helps the 3rd district of Tennessee, I will help our entire state,” he said.
Fleischmann is beginning his seventh term in office, having first been elected in November of 2010, but he said the past two terms have been unique for him.
“After having spent two terms in the minority under Democratic control,” he said. “Prior to that, I had never experienced the minority. It has been very difficult in the minority.”
Now, the Republicans find themselves in the majority by five seats and Fleischmann said it’s important to take that seriously.
“That was not the optimal result, but I would much rather be five seats up than five seats in the minority,” he said, adding that there is now a need for Republican “hard work, discipline and working together” over the next two years.
