The upcoming broadband internet expansion in Meigs County is expected to impact several hundred homes and businesses in the area, according to Charter Spectrum.
On Sept. 12, the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TDEC) announced the awarding of $446,770,282 in grants to increase broadband infrastructure in 58 counties. Included among those were McMinn and Meigs counties through Charter Spectrum.
Meigs was expected to be among the six counties that Spectrum received $20,429,809 in funding to expand in.
Now, further clarification on the impact on broadband expansion in Meigs County has been released.
On Thursday, Spectrum announced it has been awarded through the Tennessee Emergency Broadband Fund — American Rescue Plan (TEB-ARP) grant more than $1.2 million to bring gigabit high-speed internet access to nearly 300 homes and small businesses in Meigs County.
Combined with the state grant of more than $1.2 million and a contribution from Meigs County of $100,000, total project investment, including more than $850,000 from Spectrum, is more than $2.2 million.
“Tennessee’s District 22 families and businesses have long-awaited 100% broadband access,” said State Rep. Dan Howell. “Spectrum’s state grant award in Meigs County will bring us closer to closing the digital divide once and for all.”
The grant is one of six awarded to Spectrum to expand fiber-optic broadband infrastructure to areas of the state that currently lack access to high-speed connections. The grants will bring broadband to an additional 6,200 homes and small businesses in six counties across Tennessee.
Spectrum currently serves 524,000 customers in Tennessee and employs more than 800 residents in the state.
“Gov. (Bill) Lee, his administration and the Tennessee Legislature have shown tremendous leadership in embracing public-private partnerships as a vital strategy for connecting unserved communities,” said Zachary Bates, director of Government Affairs at Charter. “We applaud Meigs County officials for contributing to this project to make a meaningful difference for residents.”
McMinn County Mayor John Gentry recently discussed the impact of the broadband expansion with The Daily Post-Athenian and, also in Thursday’s announcement, Spectrum noted $8 million going to McMinn County — the grant of over $4.3 million and a contribution from McMinn County of $3 million, total project investment, including nearly $700,000 from Spectrum.
“The state’s grant program is the type of endeavor that truly moves the needle for local communities,” said State Rep. Mark Cochran. “Spectrum will be a great partner for McMinn County and access to their services will enhance the lives of many citizens in outlying, underserved areas.”
Tennessee Emergency Broadband Fund — ARP grants further expand Spectrum’s rural construction initiative, the centerpiece of which is the company’s approximately $5 billion investment in unserved rural communities, which includes more than $1 billion won in the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) auction.
The company’s RDOF expansion will provide broadband access to approximately one million customer locations as estimated by the FCC across 24 states — including nearly 80,000 locations in Tennessee — in the coming years.
Combined, Spectrum’s TEB-ARP grant and RDOF buildouts in Meigs County will connect nearly 2,000 homes and small businesses.
In McMinn County, Spectrum’s estimated that number at more than 5,100.
No timeline was given in the release nor were there specifics on where that expansion will take place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.