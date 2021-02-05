On Thursday, State Sen. Mike Bell (R-Riceville) — along with State Reps. Mark Cochran (R-Englewood), Dan Howell (R-Cleveland) and Lowell Russell (R-Vonore) — announced Charter Communications will invest $9 million between McMinn, Meigs and Monroe counties to expand broadband access to unserved homes through Charter’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF).
McMinn County will receive $5.2 million to expand access to 3,665 households and Monroe County will receive $2.2 million to expand access to 2,154 households.
Meigs County will receive $1.6 million to expand access to 1,567 households in the Cottonport community and areas north of Decatur.
“These funds are an investment in the future of McMinn and Monroe counties and will connect thousands of people in unserved rural areas to the internet,” Bell said. “The ability to access broadband has become crucial for communities to maintain jobs and successful businesses. I am grateful to Charter Communications for their work to increase connectivity across the state and look forward to working with Charter to help in any way I can to see these projects through to the end.”
Cochran, Howell and Russell echoed Bell’s thoughts on the importance of internet access.
“At a time when many in our community are in desperate need of internet access, this service expansion will provide great opportunities for our region,” Cochran said. “I am grateful for the work Charter is doing that will allow our families and businesses to live and work more efficiently.”
“This broadband expansion is great news for our region. Today, adequate access to high-speed internet is necessary for communities to succeed and to thrive,” Russell added. “I appreciate Charter for recognizing this need and better connecting our community to the world around us.”
“Broadband is an essential service that greatly benefits businesses and families, but also increases future economic investment and growth,” Howell noted. “This investment will make a big difference in the lives of many of our neighbors and we are thankful to Charter Communications for their partnership in helping to bring even greater access to Tennessee communities.”
Across the country, Charter Communications announced the launch of a multiyear, multibillion-dollar broadband buildout initiative to deliver gigabit high-speed broadband access to more than one million unserved customer locations, as estimated by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and awarded to Charter in the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) Phase I auction.
Charter expects to invest approximately $5 billion to support its buildout initiative — offset by $1.2 billion in support won from the RDOF auction — expanding Charter’s network to lower-density, mostly rural communities that do not have access to broadband service of at least 25/3 Mbps.
In Tennessee, that includes $92 Million in RDOF funds to expand service to over 79,000 locations across Tennessee.
The network Charter will build in these rural areas will offer 1 Gbps high-speed broadband access to all newly served customer locations with starting speeds of 200 Mbps, enabling consumers to engage in remote learning, work, telemedicine and other applications that require high-bandwidth, low-latency connectivity.
These new customer locations also will benefit from Charter’s Spectrum pricing and packaging structure, including its Spectrum Mobile™, Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice offerings.
The company’s policies include no data caps, modem fees or annual contracts.
“The pandemic has further highlighted the need for broadband availability and adoption and Charter is committed to furthering its efforts as part of the comprehensive solution needed to address these challenges,” said Tom Rutledge, chairman and CEO of Charter Communications. “As Americans across the country increasingly rely on broadband to work, learn, access healthcare and stay in touch with family and loved ones, bringing broadband access to more unserved areas should be a priority for all stakeholders.
“Charter’s new multibillion-dollar buildout initiative further highlights the importance of the sophisticated broadband networks that the U.S. cable industry has built over several decades, and the industry’s commitment to the local communities it serves.
“As we continue to help provide more Americans with reliable access to the internet ecosystem, our hope is that federal, state and local authorities, other private companies, pole owners and broadband providers will work together and play a pivotal role in expanding networks to unserved areas.”
Preparation for the RDOF Phase I broadband buildout has already begun and will include Charter expanding its existing construction organization in order to focus on deployment of this new fiber optic network. Charter expects to hire more than 2,000 employees and contractors to support the RDOF and future rural buildout initiatives.
How quickly this initiative comes to fruition is dependent on a variety of external factors, including the utility pole permitting and “make-ready” processes. With fewer homes and businesses in these areas, broadband providers need to access multiple poles for every new home served, as opposed to multiple homes per pole in higher-density settings.
As a result, pole applications, pole replacement rules and their affiliated issue resolution processes are all factors that can have a significant impact on the length of time it takes to build into these rural areas.
“The more cooperation we have with the pole owners and utility companies, the faster we can connect these communities with high-speed internet services,” Rutledge added. “We look forward to working with local municipalities, electric cooperatives, and investor-owned utilities to ensure that permits are obtained in a timely, fair and cost-effective fashion.”
