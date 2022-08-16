Leah Hargis was selected to receive a $2,500 STAR Scholarship from the P.E.O. Sisterhood. Shown here along with Hargis (second from left) are (from left) Bonnie Humphreys, Peggy Pesterfield and Janie Bishop.
Leah Hargis, a graduate of Cleveland High School, was selected to receive a $2,500 STAR Scholarship from the P.E.O. Sisterhood.
She was recommended by local P.E.O. Chapter AV, whose membership includes Athens and Cleveland. Peggy Pesterfield made the presentation accompanied by Bonnie Humphreys and Janie Bishop
Hargis served as the student representative on the Cleveland City School Board her senior year, represented her school at Girls State, and was elected as the Senate Leader/Spokesperson. She was a two-time National Student Leadership Conference invitee.
Hargis is a four-time competition All-American Cheerleader. She was a cheerleader for four years at Cleveland High School, serving as captain her senior year. Her desire is to study law and political science.
The P.E.O. STAR Scholarship is a competitive scholarship for women exhibiting excellence in leadership, academics, extracurricular activities, community service and potential for future success.
Since its inception in 1869, the non-profit P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) has helped more than 119,000 women pursue educational goals by providing over $398 million in grants, scholarships, awards and loans. The Sisterhood also owns and supports Cottey College and has 5,800 chapters and approximately half a million members.
