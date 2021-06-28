Athens
A called meeting of the City of Athens Recreation Advisory Board will be held on Tuesday, June 29 at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers at the Athens Municipal Building, 815 North Jackson Street. The purpose of this meeting is to review the final, county-wide recreation master plan and to vote to accept the plan.
The Athens City Schools Board of Education will hold the June work session on Wednesday, June 30 at the Administration Building beginning at noon.
McMinn CountyCommission will meet in the Blue Room of the McMinn County Courthouse in Athens in regular session on June 30 at 12:15 p.m. Prior to the meeting, the McMinn County Beer Board will meet at noon.
county schools’ executive board is scheduled to meet Wednesday, June 30 at 10 a.m. at the Center for Educational Excellence to approve the following items: End-of-year budget amendments; Reletech equipment purchase — Perkins Reserve Grant (This is an awarded grant for CTE—not a budget item).
