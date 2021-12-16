United in Faith Center of Athens is accepting donations to aid in the relief of the victims who suffered loss during the tornadoes that struck four states over the weekend.
The Center Overseer Stephanie Alton stated this started after they had received a group in their church that was affected by the tornadoes.
“We had a group come in last Saturday who had left home a few days ago, from Kentucky, and the tornadoes had hit while they were gone,” Alton said. “They had come to our center on Saturday and they explained to us about all of the people they knew and how they had been affected and they weren’t even sure what they would have left when they went back.”
According to Alton, a member of the group managed to get the center in touch with another group that will be leaving on Saturday morning.
“One of the stops will be at the Church of God in Mayfield. There is a place to set up there and hand out stuff,” she said. “We will be taking our campers and our RVs and we are going to load everything down, everything that we can get, and we are going.”
Alton described the wreckage as “devastating,” noting that even the pictures aren’t describing the disaster well enough.
“We have friends from out in Knoxville, Tennessee that are already on the grounds who do stuff like this all the time, they go all over the country and help out after storms and hurricanes and they are just overwhelmed at the sight of what they are seeing,” she noted. “We are going to collect everything that we can on Saturday and we have all been collecting individually and we will try to meet with anyone who is interested in meeting with us over the next few days and we will probably leave sometime next week.”
They will accept new or clean used clothes, blankets, hats, gloves, toboggans, underwear, socks, batteries, flashlights, baby diapers, adult diapers, toiletries, toothbrushes, first aid supplies, hand sanitizer, face masks and non-perishable foods, snacks, water and plates, cups and silverware as they plan on providing hot meals once on site.
“We all have something that we are not using,” she expressed. “These people went to work and went to bed and woke up with absolutely nothing except for the clothes on their back, so I think we need to stop and take time to help our neighbors.”
Alton encouraged anyone who wishes to help out, in person, to take the trip up.
“There is a post on Facebook that said Mayfield has truckloads of people coming in and they don’t need much help and they had gone back and researched that,” she noted. “A lady from that area requested that we do not stop coming to help them because that post was not true and they really need the help. There are people going but the devastation covers miles and miles and there is nothing left. They need volunteers, so if anyone wants to take time during their break from work I would encourage them to go help out as well.”
The center will meet on Saturday, Dec. 18, around 2 p.m. at United in Faith at 2911 Congress Parkway in Athens to collect and organize.
Anyone who would like to donate can drop off their donations at United in Faith Center or they can message the center via Facebook Messenger or call 423-404-4522 with contact names being Terry and Stephanie Alton or Otthel and Darlene Johnson.
“We invite everyone out to the center,” she expressed. “We are there every Saturday and provide a free meal, no questions asked, and if there is anything that we can do for anybody in the community we are more than happy to do it.”
