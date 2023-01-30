The City of Etowah will soon host a capital improvement plan meeting to decide how to use the emergency funds provided by the federal government.
Etowah City Manager Russ Blair encouraged the citizens of Etowah to participate in the meeting should they have the time to do so.
“We will be having a capital improvement workshop on Feb. 9 at 5 p.m. at the Etowah Community Center,” Blair said. “This will be a planning workshop for the city commission to consider possible projects for use of our American Rescue Act funds that we have received.”
The city had been awarded $1.063 million from the American Rescue Plan Act.
“We have to commit those funds by the end of 2024 and then have it spent by December of 2026, so we are trying to begin the planning process for it,” Blair noted. “This is an opportunity for the commission to have a more in-depth conversation going than what we would be able to do in a regular meeting when there are other items on the agenda.”
Blair noted the commission wouldn’t be able to make any decisions official during the planning workshop.
“We won’t be able to take any action during the workshop but it does give us the opportunity to narrow the projects down to what we want to do and see what all we can do,” he stated. “I’m hoping that we are able to get a clear direction on how to proceed with some of these potential projects.”
This particular event is similar to the strategic planning session the city held last year, however instead of focusing on future plans for the city this workshop’s focus will be purely for the use of the ARPA funds.
“There may be some overlap from the discussions held in the strategic planning session but the gist of this is on how to spend this money,” Blair expressed. “I think the citizens need to be involved in this discussion. It’s unprecedented that we have been awarded this amount of money and however the commission chooses to allocate it, I believe that the public needs to be involved in that process.”
Blair does encourage everyone wishing to attend have a basic understanding of the American Rescue Plan Act prior to the meeting.
“Each city was awarded an amount of money based on population,” Blair quickly summarized. “Because our award was under the $10 million threshold it can be used for any government purpose except for principal and interest payments on debt and a few other exclusions.”
