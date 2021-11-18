With less than three weeks remaining until the Dec. 3 tnAchieves mentor application deadline, 3,000 volunteer mentors are still needed to meet student demand statewide.
That includes a need for mentors in both McMinn and Meigs counties.
Counties with outstanding mentor need in Southeast Tennessee include:
• Meigs County — 7 mentors needed
• McMinn County — 24 mentors needed
• Grundy County — 3 mentors needed
• Polk County — 6 mentors needed
• Bledsoe County — 7 mentors needed
• Rhea County — 24 mentors needed
• Bradley County — 79 mentors needed
• Hamilton County — 129 mentors needed
Those interested in applying to mentor can visit https://www.tnachieves.org/mentors
“The pandemic has caused a sharp 6% decline in the state’s college going rate,” said tnAchieves Executive Director Krissy DeAlejandro. “The good news is that the Class of 2022 has applied at rates not seen since before the pandemic. Now we must meet mentor need statewide to ensure this class is successful!”
tnAchieves mentors serve as a critical support for students as they navigate the transition from high school to college. Many TN Promise students are the first in their family to go to college and simply need a little extra help in achieving their goals.
“I wasn’t sure if I was ready for the transition from high school to college, but my mentor kept pushing me and was patient through the process,” said current tnAchieves mentor and former TN Promise student Kiami Coleman. “I knew I had to be like her and give back when I had the opportunity.”
tnAchieves mentors commit one hour per month to serve students in their community.
All mentors have the choice to serve their students either virtually or in person, depending on their personal preference.
tnAchieves provides mentors with a handbook and online training before being paired with students.
Mentors must be 21 years of age and are subject to a background check.
