The Optimist Club of Athens held its annual Education Awards Banquet last Thursday at East Athens Baptist Church to recognize educators throughout the county.
The guest speaker for the event was former Athens City Schools Director Dr. Melanie Miller.
“As a retired educator I want to congratulate all of the educators that are being recognized tonight,” Miller said. “You have been peer selected and that means everybody around recognizes the work that you are doing. We are here tonight to recognize you, your accomplishments and what you will accomplish in the future.”
She encouraged the educators in attendance to continue their work in helping children obtain knowledge.
“Kids get information and they don’t always get the right information. They get things off of TV or the internet, so when we talk about knowledge what would we do without our exemplary teachers,” Miller asked. “Teachers plant the seeds of knowledge ... If educators didn’t plant those seeds of knowledge, what other professions could there be? Our children wouldn’t be able to grow up and be anything they wanted to be and that is why this is the most noble profession.”
She asked the educators to think about the what besides knowledge they are preparing students with.
“What else are we planting? Because if the pandemic has shown us anything it is how important human contact is,” she noted. “Let’s not allow our bad days or bad moods or things that happen to spread seeds of pessimism and negativity and all of the things that are growing outside in our society right now. We can spread seeds of optimism, love, kindness, generosity, those are the seeds that are important.”
During the event, the “Achievement in Education Award” was given out to former Athens City Middle School teacher Ginger Robinson as well.
“The Optimist Club in 1987 started the Achievement in Education Award to recognize an individual in our community in the McMinn-Athens area to recognize them for outstanding accomplishments and service in the fields of education,” Luke Sewell, who presented the award, said. “(Robinson has) been presented two different times a proclamation and recognition from the Tennessee House of Representatives in 2019 …”
He specifically mentioned Robinson’s “outstanding work and leadership” in helping her students obtain a historic marker for the Free Hill Church.
He also pointed out that , in 2019, Robinson “led her students in the project to develop the Story Book Trail that is present today at the Athens Regional Park.”
Sewell added that Robinson’s former students also have very positive things to say about her.
“In the words of one of her students, who I know very well, ‘Ginger Robinson’s passion for the kids she taught was undeniable. She was eager for her kids to learn and she always wanted to see them succeed. She always went out of her way to help her students in any way they needed. She shined her bright light on all those around her. She is loving, compassionate and kind. She is a true a true gift,’” he said.
Robinson had a message of thanks for those in attendance upon receiving the award.
“I just want to say thank you. Especially to all of our teachers this year,” she expressed.
Robinson encouraged the educators who have yet to visit the Story Book Trail to take a visit at Athens Regional Park to see it.
“The students that made the Story Book Trail started with the hope of doing one book and ended up with three books on the Story Book Trail,” she noted. “You were the first organization to help them. You were the start and they built a bridge ... None of that happened because I started it. It started because of all of you. I just helped build a bridge. When we work together it is our finest hour. Thank you to the Optimist Club.”
