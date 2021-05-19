The City of Athens is set to honor those who have served the country with the annual Veterans Brick Ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park this coming Sunday at 2 p.m.
According to Athens City Manager C. Seth Sumner, 26 bricks will be placed on Sunday bringing the total to 4,098 bricks that honor a veteran.
“The Friendly City has a very proud history of recognizing our heroes. Those people who have made sacrifices to help protect our freedoms, the freedoms that we enjoy living in the greatest nation on earth, the greatest state on earth, and the greatest community on earth,” Sumner said. “We have to take time and be meaningful about our appreciation to those who not only served but their families who sacrificed along with their loved ones.”
He noted Athens Mayor Bo Perkinson will be reading the names of the veterans from the bricks during the ceremony.
“It is going to be a really nice event and we are going to have a lot of very special friends who are going to be celebrating their loved ones that day,” Sumner noted. “We will be right there celebrating beside them.”
He believes the City of Athens has a responsibility to facilitate the memory and the honor of those who have served in the military.
“We have placed great emphasis and resources in Veterans Memorial Park to serve as that place where we can all come together and observe the battles and the wars that our nation has endured,” Sumner expressed. “Along with our nation, our community has been right there. We are the Volunteer State and we have had so many of our friends and family engage in helping to protect our freedoms. We want to make sure that we are being a good partner with the community to provide that space.”
Sumner added that they usually see a “really good crowd” during this event.
“It is not a large area but the friends and family always come out to celebrate the bricks being positioned and we also invite the entire community,” he said. “Everyone is welcome to attend and I think it is important for our citizens to be present even if they are not specifically there for a loved one, but be there to support our veterans.”
Unlike the last Veterans Brick Ceremony, the city will not be issuing any COVID-19 restrictions during this event.
“We do still encourage our citizens to be safe,” Sumner expressed. “We want people to be comfortable. Social distance or wear a mask if you wish but follow whatever level of comfort you have with protecting your health and the health of others.”
